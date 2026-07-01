Mahua Moitra Alleges Eggs Thrown By ‘BJP Goons’ Outside Her Office, Shares Video

TMC MP Mahua Moitra accused BJP workers of pelting eggs and vegetables at her office in Krishnanagar, West Bengal.
She shared a video on social media showing a crowd throwing eggs, alleging intimidation with police present but inactive.
The incident adds to ongoing political tensions in the state between TMC and BJP.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that she was targeted in an attack involving eggs and vegetables outside her office in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. Taking to social media platform X, Moitra shared a video of the purported incident and accused “BJP goons” of orchestrating it while local police allegedly stood by without intervening.
In the video, a large group of people can be seen gathered outside the venue, with eggs visibly being hurled towards the building. Moitra claimed the mob had been there for some time during a party meeting and that one egg struck her when she approached a window. She directly tagged the West Bengal Police and described the situation as an attempt at political intimidation.
The Krishnanagar MP, known for her outspoken style, has been a frequent target of political protests and controversies. This latest episode comes amid heightened rivalry between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP in West Bengal. Egg pelting has emerged as a recurring form of demonstration in the state’s polarised politics, with several TMC leaders facing similar incidents in recent months.
Moitra has reportedly indicated she would pursue legal action. In previous statements, she has warned that such acts cross the line from legitimate protest into harassment and that she is prepared to take the matter to higher courts if needed. The current incident has once again spotlighted questions about law and order and political violence in the state.
The BJP is yet to issue an official response to the specific allegations. Party workers have in the past denied orchestrating violent protests and accused TMC leaders of dramatising incidents for political mileage. Police have not released a detailed statement on the Krishnanagar event so far.
This development occurs against the backdrop of persistent TMC-BJP friction in West Bengal, with both sides routinely trading charges of goondaism and misuse of power. Critics argue that such public confrontations undermine democratic discourse, while supporters of the protests view them as expressions of public anger against the ruling dispensation.
As videos of the egg-throwing circulate widely, the incident is likely to fuel further political debate and demands for accountability. Whether it leads to arrests, an FIR, or remains another chapter in Bengal’s volatile politics remains to be seen. For now, Mahua Moitra’s video has amplified calls for stricter security for elected representatives and de-escalation of street-level political aggression.