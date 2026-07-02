Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Alleged Egg Attack on Mahua Moitra; Urges Speaker, Courts to Intervene

Akhilesh Yadav condemned the alleged egg attack on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and urged the Lok Sabha Speaker and the judiciary to take immediate cognisance of the incident.
Moitra alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs at her and raised slogans during a protest outside TMC MLA Alifa Ahmed's residence in Nadia district.
Yadav accused the BJP of fostering political violence, while Moitra claimed the state's law and order situation had deteriorated and alleged that the police failed to act.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday condemned the alleged hurling of eggs at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in West Bengal, accusing the BJP of creating a climate of political violence.
In a post on X, Yadav described the alleged attack as "highly condemnable" and urged the Lok Sabha Speaker and the judiciary to take immediate cognisance of the incident.
The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday when Mahua Moitra visited Palashi in Kaliganj, Nadia district, to attend a Trinamool Congress meeting at the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed.
According to Moitra, a group of protesters gathered outside the venue, raised slogans of "go back" and "chor", and hurled eggs at her.
She alleged that those involved in the protest were BJP workers.
BJP Promoting Political Violence
Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of misusing power in states ruled by the party and of creating a "poisonous atmosphere of political violence", particularly in West Bengal.
He also alleged that the police were being politicised.
"The people of the country are deeply angry and outraged by this negative and aggressive behaviour," Yadav said in his post.
He further claimed that even BJP leaders and workers were uncomfortable with such incidents because they feared similar attacks could take place against them in states where the BJP was not in power or after it lost power.
"The BJP's senior leaders may remain protected within their security cover, but ordinary party workers will be left to face the public anger on the streets," he said.
BJP Rejects the Allegations
West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya dismissed Moitra's claims. He attributed the egg-pelting to internal TMC infighting. Bhattacharya distanced his party from the incident and said that throwing eggs is "not BJP’s culture".
Bhattacharya mocked the ruling party suggesting the TMC import "egg detectors" from other countries because regular metal scanners fail to spot them, he told reporters . Local BJP leaders added the demonstration was an unplanned public backlash. Angered by alleged TMC graft and stagnant growth, constituents reacted spontaneously.