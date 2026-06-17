Akhilesh Yadav Dismisses U.P. Minister’s Claims Of Major Split In Samajwadi Party

The controversy erupted after a Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister claimed in a recent interview that deep internal dissatisfaction exists within the Samajwadi Party. The minister alleged that several senior leaders are unhappy with Akhilesh Yadav’s style of functioning, particularly over issues related to ticket distribution in recent elections and the party’s alliance strategy. He further suggested that a vertical split was imminent, with many disgruntled leaders already in touch with the BJP.