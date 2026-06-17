Akhilesh Yadav Dismisses U.P. Minister’s Claims Of Major Split In Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav has strongly denied claims of a major split in the Samajwadi Party, calling them baseless rumours spread by the BJP.
SP president emphasised that the party remains united under his leadership and all senior leaders are working together.
Yadav accused the BJP of running a misinformation campaign to weaken the opposition ahead of future elections.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday strongly rejected claims made by a senior Uttar Pradesh minister that the party is on the verge of a major split, describing the allegations as “completely baseless and a figment of imagination” spread by the ruling BJP.
Speaking to party workers and mediapersons during a meeting in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the Samajwadi Party remains fully united and strong. “There is no split in the Samajwadi Party. These rumours are being deliberately floated by the BJP to create confusion among our workers and supporters. The party is intact and will fight the upcoming elections unitedly,” he said.
The controversy erupted after a Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister claimed in a recent interview that deep internal dissatisfaction exists within the Samajwadi Party. The minister alleged that several senior leaders are unhappy with Akhilesh Yadav’s style of functioning, particularly over issues related to ticket distribution in recent elections and the party’s alliance strategy. He further suggested that a vertical split was imminent, with many disgruntled leaders already in touch with the BJP.
Akhilesh Yadav countered these claims aggressively, accusing the BJP of running a “systematic campaign of misinformation” to destabilise the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that all senior leaders of the party are on the same page and working together to strengthen the organisation at the booth level.
Senior Samajwadi Party leaders, including Shivpal Singh Yadav and other prominent faces, also came out in support of Akhilesh, terming the minister’s statements as “cheap political tactics” and “an attempt to divert attention from the failures of the BJP government on issues like unemployment, inflation, and law and order.”
The Samajwadi Party has been the principal opposition in Uttar Pradesh after suffering significant losses in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In recent months, the party has been working on a revival strategy, including reaching out to disaffected voters and strengthening ties with other INDIA bloc partners.
Political analysts believe that while some internal differences do exist in most political parties, the timing of the minister’s remarks appears aimed at creating a perception of weakness in the Samajwadi camp. Akhilesh Yadav’s prompt and firm response is seen as an attempt to project an image of strong leadership and party unity.
The SP chief also used the occasion to attack the BJP government in the state, highlighting issues such as rising crime, farmer distress, and youth unemployment. He called upon party workers to ignore such “divisive rumours” and focus on grassroots mobilisation for the forthcoming electoral battles.
As of now, no senior Samajwadi Party leader has publicly acknowledged any major rift, further weakening the claims made by the minister.