UP’s ‘Fake Encounters’ Culture Threatens Democracy, Social Harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP’s UP government uses fake encounters to intimidate backwards, Dalits, and minorities.
He claims such staged killings violate constitutional values and fuel social division.
BJP dismisses the allegations, stating encounters are necessary to curb crime.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of using “fake encounters” to appease its political base, alleging that such actions were turning police officials into criminals and poisoning social discourse.
Addressing a press conference, Yadav claimed these staged killings were part of a deliberate strategy to intimidate marginalised communities—particularly backwards, Dalits, and minorities—and undermine constitutional values. According to PTI, he argued that the government’s reliance on such methods had created a “criminalised system” within official institutions.
Yadav described “fake encounters” as a violation of democratic principles, stating they rejected justice and social equity enshrined in the Constitution. He alleged the BJP government was using these incidents to fuel psychological pressure on the public, fostering a regressive mentality where “might is right.”
The SP chief went further, claiming the government’s actions were not just politically motivated but socially destructive. “Fake encounters have become a challenge to the country’s culture and healthy social thinking,” he said. Yadav accused the administration of targeting communities based on caste and religion, which he argued was destabilising social harmony in the state.
He also alleged that the BJP was harnessing these encounters to radicalise its supporters, turning them “mentally violent” and filling them with hatred to sustain power. “The BJP harms its own people as well,” he remarked.
According to PTI, Yadav contended that such staged killings weakened law and order by encouraging police corruption. He claimed that corrupt lawyers were complicit, fabricating narratives to justify encounters and later blackmailing officials and the government.
Allegations of a ‘Criminal Network’ and Mental Health Fallout
Yadav alleged that the BJP government had normalised a criminal network at the official level through fake encounters. He argued that police personnel involved in these incidents were later abandoned by the state, facing social humiliation and public backlash.
“When trapped, the BJP distances itself from them,” he said. “Their families suffer, and the public subjects them to a ‘social encounter’.” Yadav also claimed that officers involved in such acts often developed long-term mental health issues, stating, “They may kill someone in a moment, but they die slowly throughout their lives.”
BJP Hits Back: Accuses Akhilesh of Sympathising with Criminals
Reacting to Yadav’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi dismissed the claims, stating, “What is Akhilesh’s relationship with criminals? When a criminal gets hurt, Akhilesh feels the pain.” PTI reported that Tripathi defended encounters as necessary to eliminate crime, adding, “After every encounter, the pain of criminals is expressed through Yadav’s words. Society needs protection from crime and criminals.”
(With inputs from PTI)