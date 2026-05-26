Convicted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole, 16th Release Since 2017

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the flamboyant chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was walking out of prison yet again—this time on a 30-day parole.
Ram Rahim is strictly forbidden from physically assembling his followers, a desperate attempt by authorities to prevent the kind of chaotic riots that tore through Haryana when he was first found guilty.
Instead, he will rule from a screen, addressing his flock through virtual satsangs.
At precisely 6:35 am, an SUV cut through the morning mist outside Haryana’s Sunaria jail, carrying a man who exists simultaneously as an architectural pillar of North Indian politics, a divine entity to millions, and a convicted rapist to the state. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the flamboyant chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda, was walking out of prison yet again—this time on a 30-day parole. It marks his 16th temporary taste of freedom since his earth-shattering 2017 conviction, exposing a deeply uncomfortable reality: for the powerful, prison bars can sometimes act more like a revolving door than a permanent barrier.
To the legal system, Ram Rahim is merely "convict 8647/C," a man serving a 20-year sentence for the sexual assault of two female disciples. Yet, the human landscape of his imprisonment is a jarring study in contrast. Legally, his attorneys fiercely argue that these repeated releases are a statutory right earned through good behaviour, pointing out that recent High Court acquittals in past murder charges have further thinned his legal shackles. But to civil society groups, opposition parties, and the families of his victims, each smoothly approved parole feels like a calculated political transaction, a reminder that the Dera’s vast, fiercely loyal vote bank across Haryana and Punjab remains a currency too valuable for any ruling administration to ignore.
As the police convoy sped toward the sect's sprawling headquarters in Sirsa, the conditions of his freedom highlighted the strange, modern limbo of a digital-age godman. Ram Rahim is strictly forbidden from physically assembling his ocean of followers, a desperate attempt by authorities to prevent the kind of chaotic, deadly riots that tore through Haryana when he was first found guilty. Instead, he will rule from a screen, addressing his flock through virtual satsangs. For the thousands who still revere him, his return is a moment of divine celebration; for his victims and the critics watching from the side-lines, it is a sobering, routine spectacle that continues to stretch the public's faith in the uniformity of Indian justice.
The repeated release of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh cuts deep into a complex societal nerve, laying bare a stark disconnect between legal administration and the collective conscience of a community. For organizations like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the wider Sikh community, these frequent paroles are not just routine legal procedures; they feel like repeated, systemic dismissals of justice for the victims of his severe crimes. As the Dera chief walks out of prison for the 16th time, the unfolding situation highlights a troubling reality where political timing and institutional leniency appear to overshadow accountability, leaving those who fought for justice feeling deeply disillusioned.