Convicted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 30-Day Parole, 16th Release Since 2017

As the police convoy sped toward the sect's sprawling headquarters in Sirsa, the conditions of his freedom highlighted the strange, modern limbo of a digital-age godman. Ram Rahim is strictly forbidden from physically assembling his ocean of followers, a desperate attempt by authorities to prevent the kind of chaotic, deadly riots that tore through Haryana when he was first found guilty. Instead, he will rule from a screen, addressing his flock through virtual satsangs. For the thousands who still revere him, his return is a moment of divine celebration; for his victims and the critics watching from the side-lines, it is a sobering, routine spectacle that continues to stretch the public's faith in the uniformity of Indian justice.