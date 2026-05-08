SC grants bail to murder convict after noting 'disturbing order' passed by Orissa HC

Summary of this article
Taking note of a "disturbing order" passed by the Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court has granted bail to a murder convict.
The top court noted that the convict has not been released even once on parole or furlough and said that sending the matter back to the high court to hear the criminal appeal on merits will be a futile exercise.
The top court directed the District Legal Services Authority, Koraput in Odisha to help the petitioner in preparing an appropriate representation.
In the labyrinthine corridors of the Indian judicial system, it is often said that the law is blind. But for one man in Odisha, the law wasn't just blind; it appeared to be entirely indifferent. For twenty-two long years, he remained behind the bars of Circle Jail, Koraput—not just serving his time, but existing in a vacuum where the concepts of parole, furlough, or even a listening ear simply did not exist. His story, buried under the weight of more than two decades of incarceration, finally reached the Supreme Court, which looked upon his case this Friday not just with legal scrutiny, but with profound human concern.
The petitioner had been convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in Nabarangpur years ago. Like many in his position, the path to an appeal was blocked by barriers of poverty, lack of awareness, and institutional delay. By the time his case reached the Orissa High Court, a staggering 3,157 days had passed since his conviction. Rather than looking at the human being behind the paperwork, the High Court "junked" the appeal, dismissing it on the technical grounds of being time-barred. It was an order the Supreme Court bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan would later describe as "disturbing," noting that a court should have taken a "practical and sympathetic" view of such a desperate situation.
The Supreme Court's intervention was a rare exercise of Article 142—a constitutional "superpower" used to ensure complete justice when the existing rules fall short. The bench observed a chilling reality: in twenty-two years, this man had not been released even once. His vital statistics were reduced to a record of "satisfactory conduct" in a jail log, while the outside world continued without him. Deciding that sending him back to the High Court for a new hearing would be a "futile exercise" in bureaucratic circling, the bench ordered his immediate release on a personal bond of just ₹10,000.
Beyond the bail, the court reached out to ensure he wouldn't be left to navigate the future alone. They directed the District Legal Services Authority in Koraput to help him seek a remission of his sentence—a process that might finally close the book on his ordeal. As the Registry sends word to the Jail Superintendent, the heavy iron gates are set to open for a man who has spent nearly a quarter of a century in the shadows. It is a stark reminder that while the clock of the law may stop for technicalities, the clock of a human life never does, and sometimes, it takes the highest court in the land to remind the system to be human.