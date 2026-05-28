Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Singapore Open: Indian Star Advances As World No. 2 Retires Hurt JioHotstar

Lakshya Sen faces one of his toughest tests of the season when he takes on Thailand’s world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Round of 16 at the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian shuttler entered the clash after a confident straight-game win over China’s Lu Guang Zu, showing sharp movement and aggressive attacking play throughout the contest. However, Sen will now face a familiar rival who has dominated their recent meetings. Vitidsarn, the 2023 world champion, defeated Lakshya at the Thailand Open earlier this month and currently leads their head-to-head record comfortably. Known for his incredible defense and long-rally control, the Thai star remains one of the hardest players to break down on tour. Fans can expect an intense, high-quality battle between two elite shot-makers.

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 11:21:28 am IST Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Singapore Open: Vitidsarn Retires! Lakshya Sen has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2026 after Thailand’s world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn retired hurt just two rallies into their Round of 16 clash at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Thai star looked uncomfortable from the very first point and appeared to struggle badly with movement before eventually pulling out because of a suspected back issue. It was an unfortunate end to what was expected to be a blockbuster contest, with Lakshya progressing to the last eight after leading 2-0 in the opening game.

28 May 2026, 11:09:54 am IST Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Singapore Open: Game On! Game on at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as Lakshya Sen begins his high-profile Round of 16 clash against Thailand’s world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Singapore Open 2026, with both players battling for a quarterfinal spot.

28 May 2026, 11:09:54 am IST Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Singapore Open: What happened in first round? Lakshya Sen began his Singapore Open 2026 campaign with a confident straight-game victory over China’s Lu Guang Zu in the first round at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian shuttler won 21-17, 21-15, controlling key moments of the match with sharp net play, quick movement, and aggressive attacking strokes. After a competitive opening phase in both games, Lakshya raised his intensity during the closing points to seal the win comfortably and book his place in the Round of 16 against Thailand’s world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

28 May 2026, 10:37:43 am IST Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, Singapore Open: Match Details Fixture: Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Series: Singapore Open 2026

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 11:10 AM IST (tentative)