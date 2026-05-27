SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Sensational 97 Sends Record Books Into Overdrive

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 97 off 27 balls as RR make 243 in Mullanpur
Sooryavanshi equals Suresh Raina record of fastest fifty in a IPL knockout match
Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in an IPL season
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the story of the Indian Premier League in recent times, and today was a prime example of why this fifteen-year-old teen prodigy is hailed as one of the biggest finds of the league to date.
Pat Cummins vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the battles of the match that people were looking forward to, as the SRH skipper was the only prime threat to the flamboyant RR opener.
Cummins started well by bowling a relatively subdued over, giving away just nine runs from it, including a six off the last ball. Just when it was looking like Cummins was winning the mini-battle, Sooryavanshi turned it around by smashing 3 sixes and a boundary to take 25 runs off the third over, and after that, there was no looking back for the teen prodigy.
He went on to hammer 97 runs off just 29 balls, including 12 sixes and five boundaries. It turned out to be a memorable match for Sooryavanshi as he went on to break a plethora of records during his stay at the crease.
Let's take a look at the records broken/equaled in the match courtesy of Sooryavanshi's knock.
Most Sixes In An IPL Season
65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
59 - Chris Gayle (2012)
52 - Andre Russell (2019)
51 - Chris Gayle (2013)
45 - Jos Buttler (2022)
Fastest fifty in IPL knockouts
16 - Suresh Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
16 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026
17 - Adam Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009
20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012
21 - Dwayne Smith vs CSK, Delhi, 2013
21 - Virender Sehwag vs CSK, Wankhede, 2014
21 - Rajat Patidar vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026
Most Fifty Plus Score Inside Powerplay
6 - David Warner
5 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
4 - Travis Head
Most 50s in less than 20 balls
6 - Abhishek Sharma
5 - Nicholas Pooran
5 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Highest Powerplay Totals In IPL Knockouts/Playoffs
100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
84/1 - Deccan vs DC, Centurion, 2009
80/0 - RR vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026
79/0 - MI vs GT, Mullanpur, 2025
76/1 - RCB vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026
Most Sixes In Powerplay In An IPL Innings (Batter)
8 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, Jaipur, 2026
7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2008
7 - Jos Buttler (RR) vs DC, Delhi, 2018 (rain-shortened game)
7 - Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) vs RCB, Brabourne, 2022
7 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2026
7 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, Jaipur, 2026
Most Powerplay runs in an IPL season (Batter)
490 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
467 - David Warner (2016)
402 - Travis Head (2024)
402 - Sai Sudharsan (2025)
382 - Adam Gilchrist (2009)
Most sixes in an IPL innings (Indian)
12 - V Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, 2026
12 - V Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, 2026 Eliminator
11 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR, 2010
11 - V Sooryavanshi (RR) vs GT, 2025
Most Runs By An Uncapped Batter In An IPL Season
680 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026)
625 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR, 2023)
616 - Shaun Marsh (PBKS, 2008)
573 - Riyan Parag (RR, 2024)
549 - Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS, 2025)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now also becomes the leading run-scorer in this year's IPL season. The southpaw batter has 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and an astonishing strike rate of 242.85. He was the mainstay of RR's batting that led them to 243/8 in 20 overs in Mullanpur.
How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored against SRH?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 runs off just 29 balls against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator.
Where is the match between SRH and RR taking place?
The match between SRH and RR is taking place at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.