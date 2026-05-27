SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Sensational 97 Sends Record Books Into Overdrive

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazed 97 runs off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Rajasthan Royals to 243/8 in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Stats Copy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasts 97 runs off just 29 balls against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27. Photo: X/IPL
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 97 off 27 balls as RR make 243 in Mullanpur

  • Sooryavanshi equals Suresh Raina record of fastest fifty in a IPL knockout match

  • Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in an IPL season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the story of the Indian Premier League in recent times, and today was a prime example of why this fifteen-year-old teen prodigy is hailed as one of the biggest finds of the league to date.

Pat Cummins vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the battles of the match that people were looking forward to, as the SRH skipper was the only prime threat to the flamboyant RR opener.

Cummins started well by bowling a relatively subdued over, giving away just nine runs from it, including a six off the last ball. Just when it was looking like Cummins was winning the mini-battle, Sooryavanshi turned it around by smashing 3 sixes and a boundary to take 25 runs off the third over, and after that, there was no looking back for the teen prodigy.

He went on to hammer 97 runs off just 29 balls, including 12 sixes and five boundaries. It turned out to be a memorable match for Sooryavanshi as he went on to break a plethora of records during his stay at the crease.

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 16-ball fifty against SRH to equal Suresh Raina's record of fastest fifty in IPL knockouts. - X/IPL
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. - | Photo: AP

Let's take a look at the records broken/equaled in the match courtesy of Sooryavanshi's knock.

Check out the live score of SRH vs RR match here.

Most Sixes In An IPL Season

65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
59 - Chris Gayle (2012)
52 - Andre Russell (2019)
51 - Chris Gayle (2013)
45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

Fastest fifty in IPL knockouts

16 - Suresh Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
16 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026
17 - Adam Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009
20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012
21 - Dwayne Smith vs CSK, Delhi, 2013
21 - Virender Sehwag vs CSK, Wankhede, 2014
21 - Rajat Patidar vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026

Most Fifty Plus Score Inside Powerplay

6 - David Warner
5 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
4 - Travis Head

Most 50s in less than 20 balls

6 - Abhishek Sharma
5 - Nicholas Pooran
5 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Highest Powerplay Totals In IPL Knockouts/Playoffs

100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
84/1 - Deccan vs DC, Centurion, 2009
80/0 - RR vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026
79/0 - MI vs GT, Mullanpur, 2025
76/1 - RCB vs GT, Dharamsala, 2026

Most Sixes In Powerplay In An IPL Innings (Batter)


8 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, Jaipur, 2026
7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2008
7 - Jos Buttler (RR) vs DC, Delhi, 2018 (rain-shortened game)
7 - Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) vs RCB, Brabourne, 2022
7 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2026
7 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, Jaipur, 2026

Most Powerplay runs in an IPL season (Batter)

490 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
467 - David Warner (2016)
402 - Travis Head (2024)
402 - Sai Sudharsan (2025)
382 - Adam Gilchrist (2009)

Most sixes in an IPL innings (Indian)

12 - V Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, 2026
12 - V Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, 2026 Eliminator
11 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR, 2010
11 - V Sooryavanshi (RR) vs GT, 2025

Most Runs By An Uncapped Batter In An IPL Season

680 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026)
625 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR, 2023)
616 - Shaun Marsh (PBKS, 2008)
573 - Riyan Parag (RR, 2024)
549 - Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS, 2025)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now also becomes the leading run-scorer in this year's IPL season. The southpaw batter has 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and an astonishing strike rate of 242.85. He was the mainstay of RR's batting that led them to 243/8 in 20 overs in Mullanpur.

Q

How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored against SRH?

A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 runs off just 29 balls against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator.

Q

Where is the match between SRH and RR taking place?

A

The match between SRH and RR is taking place at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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