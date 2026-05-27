FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo-backed YouTube Platform To Stream Matches For Free - Check Details

Ronaldo-backed YouTube platform will be streaming FIFA WC 2026 matches for free in Brazil
CazeTV is in partnership with Ronaldo's LiveModeTV
The Portuguese captain has a 'significant stake' in the YouTube channel
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo recently invested in a Brazilian sports media company titled LiveMode, and they have recently made the headlines after partnering with CazeTV, a YouTube platform that will now stream all 104 matches from the FIFA World Cup 2026 for free in Brazil.
What Is CazeTV?
Launched in 2022 by Brazilian YouTuber and streamer Casimiro Miguel in partnership with LiveMode, the channel has gained a rapid growth the worldover. The channel previously streamed selected matches from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and then went on to other tournaments such as the FIFA Women's World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Olympics and other major South American football tournaments.
The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 will see CazeTV stream matches in 4k for the citizens of Brazil and moreover, will also have behind-the-scenes features, cultural programmes, and interactive sessions aimed at younger audiences.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Investment
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a considerable stake in LiveModeTV, an international channel from his native country. LiveModeTV was launched in December 2025 and has secured the rights to telecast 34 matches from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on YouTube for free, including the Portugal games.
The financial details around Ronaldo's investment were not made public but the move did attract eyeballs considering the type of company the ex-Manchester United star chose to back.
In a statement, Ronaldo said that the deal will seek to “enrich the ecosystem, extending the reach and involvement of the main competitions through broadcasts on YouTube and content distributed on all social media platforms for everyone."