Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: India Veteran Eyes Repeat of Thailand Heroics

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Game On
Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh are now underway in the men’s singles Round of 32 clash at the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Yeah Low is slightly ahead in the first set by 4-3.
Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Start Delayed
The start of men's first round clash between Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh has been delayed. The match will now start at 3:25 PM IST.
Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Timings
The round of 32 match of Singapore Open 2026 between Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh has been pushed to 2:50 PM IST. Stay tuned with us for the live updates of the match.
Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 5
Srikanth Kidambi: 2
Kean Yew Loh: 3
Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: What Happened Today?
HS Prannoy produced a superb comeback performance to defeat Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 in the opening round of the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Match Details
Fixture: Srikanth Kidambi Vs Kean Yew Loh
Series: Singapore Open 2026
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Time: 2:25 PM IST (tentative)
Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Greetings
Hello badminton fans! We're here with the live coverage of men's first round clash of Singapore Open 2026 between Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.