Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: India Veteran Eyes Repeat of Thailand Heroics

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the men's first round clash between India's Srikanth Kidambi and Singapore's Kean Yew Loh at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on May 27, 2026

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Vikas Patwal
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Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open
Srikanth Kidambi is set to take on Kean Yew Loh in the men's first round of Singapore Open 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. File Photo
Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of round of 32 match of the Singapore Open between Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh. The Singaporean star will be desperate to take revenge of the 21-14, 21-15 loss to Kidambi in the opening round of Thailand Open two weeks ago. While Kidambi won the last match between the two, the overall record tilts in the favor of Kean as he is leading by 3-2 in head-to-head. The winner of this contest wil move into the round of 16 of the tournament.
LIVE UPDATES

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Game On

Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh are now underway in the men’s singles Round of 32 clash at the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Yeah Low is slightly ahead in the first set by 4-3.

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Start Delayed

The start of men's first round clash between Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh has been delayed. The match will now start at 3:25 PM IST.

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Match Timings

The round of 32 match of Singapore Open 2026 between Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh has been pushed to 2:50 PM IST. Stay tuned with us for the live updates of the match.

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 5

Srikanth Kidambi: 2

Kean Yew Loh: 3

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: What Happened Today?

HS Prannoy produced a superb comeback performance to defeat Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 in the opening round of the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Match Details

  • Fixture: Srikanth Kidambi Vs Kean Yew Loh

  • Series: Singapore Open 2026

  • Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

  • Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

  • Time: 2:25 PM IST (tentative)

Srikanth Kidambi vs Kean Yew Loh LIVE Score, Singapore Open: Greetings

Hello badminton fans! We're here with the live coverage of men's first round clash of Singapore Open 2026 between Srikanth Kidambi and Kean Yew Loh at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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