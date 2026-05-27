Curacao At FIFA World Cup 2026: Tiny Island Nation Readies For Its Ultimate Football Adventure

Curacao, the smallest country to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup, is gripped by football fever. The tiny Caribbean island nation, with a land area of 171 square miles, has a population of just over 150,000. And come June 14, 'The Blue Wave,' as the national team is known colloquially, will embark on a journey they have never taken: a Group E opener against four-time winners Germany, then fixtures against Ecuador on 21 June and the Ivory Coast four days later present them with more opportunities to create football history. With legendary Dick Advocaat back at the helm, many Curacaoans will have their faith in Leandro Bacuna & Co. to make some waves. This is a photo feature capturing Curacaoan society with football at its core as the country prepares for its biggest global adventure.

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Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 debut
Curacao national soccer team jerseys hang for sale at a store in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Brenton Balentien, known as Blue Face, a leader of soccer fans of Curacaos national soccer team, cheers in Willemstad.
Brenton Balentien, known as Blue Face, a leader of soccer fans of Curacao's national soccer team, cheers in Willemstad. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Commuters drive past a billboard displaying the Curacao national soccer team in Willemstad, Curacao.
Commuters drive past a billboard displaying the Curacao national soccer team in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Brenton Balentien, known as Blue Face, a leader of soccer fans of Curacaos national soccer team, holds up his daughter in Willemstad, Curacao.
Brenton Balentien, known as Blue Face, a leader of soccer fans of Curacao's national soccer team, holds up his daughter in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Tourists walk past a mural celebrating Curacaos qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Willemstad, Curacao.
Tourists walk past a mural celebrating Curacao's qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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People play soccer in Willemstad, Curacao.
People play soccer in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Children train at the C-Stars United soccer academy in Willemstad, Curacao.
Children train at the C-Stars United soccer academy in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Children train at the C-Stars United soccer academy in Willemstad, Curacao.
Children train at the C-Stars United soccer academy in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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A boy leaves soccer practice in Willemstad, Curacao.
A boy leaves soccer practice in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Fans of Inter Willemstad cheer during a Curacao soccer league match against Centro Dominguito in Willemstad, Curacao.
Fans of Inter Willemstad cheer during a Curacao soccer league match against Centro Dominguito in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Inter Willemstad and Centro Dominguito play a local league soccer match in Willemstad, Curacao.
Inter Willemstad and Centro Dominguito play a local league soccer match in Willemstad, Curacao. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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