Curacao At FIFA World Cup 2026: Tiny Island Nation Readies For Its Ultimate Football Adventure
Curacao, the smallest country to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup, is gripped by football fever. The tiny Caribbean island nation, with a land area of 171 square miles, has a population of just over 150,000. And come June 14, 'The Blue Wave,' as the national team is known colloquially, will embark on a journey they have never taken: a Group E opener against four-time winners Germany, then fixtures against Ecuador on 21 June and the Ivory Coast four days later present them with more opportunities to create football history. With legendary Dick Advocaat back at the helm, many Curacaoans will have their faith in Leandro Bacuna & Co. to make some waves. This is a photo feature capturing Curacaoan society with football at its core as the country prepares for its biggest global adventure.
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