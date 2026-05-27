Jannik Sinner Vs Clement Tabur, French Open: World No 1 Starts Campaign With Comfortable Straight Games Victory

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner began his 2026 French Open campaign with a clinical 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over French wildcard Clément Tabur on Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 26, Tuesday. Seeking his first Roland-Garros title and a Career Grand Slam, the top seed extended his remarkable winning streak to 30 matches. Sinner dominated from the baseline, hitting 40 winners and never facing a break point during the two-hour, eight-minute contest. While Tabur fought valiantly in front of his home crowd—forcing the Italian into deuce battles during the third set—Sinner’s composure remained unshakable. After missing three match points in the final game, the Italian finally sealed the win on his fifth attempt. Having successfully navigated his opening-round test, Sinner now advances to face Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, continuing his pursuit of clay-court history in Paris.

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Jannik Sinner Vs Clement Tabur French Open 2026 Roland Garros
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after winning the first round men's singles tennis match against Clement Tabur of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Clement Tabur Roland Garros
Clement Tabur of France returns to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Jannik Sinner vs Clement Tabur highlights
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Clement Tabur of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Jannik Sinner French Open match pictures
Jannik Sinner of Italy, left, looks as Clement Tabur of France returns during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Clement Tabur vs World No.1 Sinner
Clement Tabur of France returns to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Jannik Sinner 2026 winning streak
Jannik Sinner of Italy, right, returns to Clement Tabur of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Roland Garros 2026 Court Philippe Chatrier
Stadium workers spray the court with water during the first round men's singles tennis match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Clement Tabur of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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French Open mens singles first round
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Clement Tabur of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Roland Garros 2026 Court Philippe Chatrier
Clement Tabur of France returns to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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french open roland garros
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Clement Tabur of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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