Jannik Sinner Vs Clement Tabur, French Open: World No 1 Starts Campaign With Comfortable Straight Games Victory
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner began his 2026 French Open campaign with a clinical 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over French wildcard Clément Tabur on Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 26, Tuesday. Seeking his first Roland-Garros title and a Career Grand Slam, the top seed extended his remarkable winning streak to 30 matches. Sinner dominated from the baseline, hitting 40 winners and never facing a break point during the two-hour, eight-minute contest. While Tabur fought valiantly in front of his home crowd—forcing the Italian into deuce battles during the third set—Sinner’s composure remained unshakable. After missing three match points in the final game, the Italian finally sealed the win on his fifth attempt. Having successfully navigated his opening-round test, Sinner now advances to face Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, continuing his pursuit of clay-court history in Paris.
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