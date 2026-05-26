RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Bengaluru Post Highest Total In Playoffs' History

The score was the highest ever in an IPL playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of 233 runs (posted by the Titans against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023) by a handy 21 runs. RCB's tally of 38 boundaries was also the most struck in an IPL playoff, easily bettering the previous record of 33 hits to the fence by Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals in the 2012 season.