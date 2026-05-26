RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Bengaluru Post Highest Total In Playoffs' History

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 254-run total surpassed the previous mark of 233 runs, posted by the Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. RCB's tally of 38 boundaries was also the most struck in an IPL playoff

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Bengaluru Post Highest Total In Playoffs History
Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • GT won toss, elected to field against RCB

  • Bengaluru posted massive 254-run total, the highest in IPL playoffs

  • Rajat Patidar hit unbeaten 93 off 33 balls

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took a strong step towards retaining the Indian Premier League (IPL) title by posting a record 254-run total against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Qualifier 1 clash in Dharamsala on Tuesday (May 26, 2026).

ALSO READ: RCB Vs GT Live Score

The score was the highest ever in an IPL playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of 233 runs (posted by the Titans against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023) by a handy 21 runs. RCB's tally of 38 boundaries was also the most struck in an IPL playoff, easily bettering the previous record of 33 hits to the fence by Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals in the 2012 season.

It was their captain Rajat Patidar who made such a towering total possible. Patidar turned the game on its head with a brilliant 33-ball 93 not out, cracking nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances, as RCB plundered 114 runs off last six overs to seize complete control of the contest.

Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya contributed 43 runs apiece, and Kohli forged his seventh fifty-plus partnership of the edition with Devdutt Padikkal (30 off 19). The duo took the Royal Challengers to a commanding 76 for one in the powerplay, which set the tone for Patidar's brutal assault later.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar shake hands before their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad. - File/AP
RCB will be up against GT in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26. - IPL/X
RCB and GT will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium on Tuesday, May 26. - File
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X

Earlier, GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. Phil Salt did not find a place in RCB's line-up, while left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya came in place of Arshad Khan in the Titans' XI.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans Impact Substitute: Rahul Tewatia

The winner of this match will advance to the May 31 final, while the losing side will head to Qualifier 2 on May 29.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories