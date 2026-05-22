SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Rajat Patidar Playing Today In Hyderabad?

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 22 May 2026 7:46 pm

Rajat Patidar had missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's previous outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala due to a concussion, and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma had lead the side in his stead. The skipper was back on May 22, replacing an injured Jacob Bethell in the playing XI

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 22 May 2026 7:46 pm