SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Rajat Patidar Playing Today In Hyderabad?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Rajat Patidar had missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's previous outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala due to a concussion, and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma had lead the side in his stead. The skipper was back on May 22, replacing an injured Jacob Bethell in the playing XI

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Rajat Patidar Playing Today In Hyderabad?
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: RCBTweets/X
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru replace injured Jacob Bethell with Rajat Patidar

  • SRH playing unchanged XI

Rajat Patidar returned to action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain for match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Friday (May 22).

ALSO READ: SRH Vs RCB Live Score

Patidar had missed RCB's previous outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 17 due to a concussion, and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma had lead the side in his stead. The skipper was back on Friday, replacing an injured Jacob Bethell in the playing XI. SRH, meanwhile, are unchanged.

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact substitutes: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact substitutes: Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

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SRH Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Destroys Josh Hazlewood In Massive 27-Run Over | Hyderabad 156/2 (13) - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar sits out against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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