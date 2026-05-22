SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Rajat Patidar Playing Today In Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first
Royal Challengers Bengaluru replace injured Jacob Bethell with Rajat Patidar
SRH playing unchanged XI
Rajat Patidar returned to action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain for match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Friday (May 22).
Patidar had missed RCB's previous outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 17 due to a concussion, and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma had lead the side in his stead. The skipper was back on Friday, replacing an injured Jacob Bethell in the playing XI. SRH, meanwhile, are unchanged.
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact substitutes: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact substitutes: Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31