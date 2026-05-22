SRH Vs RCB Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Hyderabad?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check match prediction and probable playing 11s for Indian premier league 2026 match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, 22 May at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

SRH Vs RCB Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Todays Indian Premier League Match
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 Match 67 in Hyderabad

  • Win probability: RCB 53%, SRH 47%, marginal edge to RCB

  • Evenly poised clash where small margins could swing the result either way

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League 2026 Match 67 in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, 22 May.

Both sides have already confirmed playoff qualification, but the real battle now is for a top-two finish. SRH vs RCB preview shows the stakes clearly, Bengaluru currently sit at the top of the table with 18 points and a strong net run rate, while Hyderabad are still in the hunt but need a statement win to stay alive in the top-two race.

The qualification scenarios are tight. A win alone may not be enough for SRH, as they need a huge margin victory to overhaul RCB’s net run rate, something in the range of 80+ runs depending on the target, or a rapid chase if batting second.

If they fall short, RCB and Gujarat Titans effectively lock in the top two spots.

Conditions and trends add another layer. Hyderabad hourly weather for today suggests typical evening humidity that could bring dew into play, which may influence chasing.

SRH have been flawless in night games at home this season, winning all four, while RCB have struggled on the road, making this a tricky away assignment despite their strong overall campaign.

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RCB will be up against SRH in match 67 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, May 22. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rah
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Google’s win probability, it’s slightly tilted towards Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 53%, with Sunrisers Hyderabad close behind at 47%. That basically means it’s a near coin-flip contest on paper, with RCB having a marginal edge, but SRH still firmly in the fight and capable of flipping the script at home.

SRH Vs RCB, IPL: Head-To-Head

Matches Played - 27

SRH Won - 14

RCB Won - 12

No Result - 1

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Probable Playing 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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