SRH Vs RCB Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 Match 67 in Hyderabad
Win probability: RCB 53%, SRH 47%, marginal edge to RCB
Evenly poised clash where small margins could swing the result either way
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League 2026 Match 67 in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, 22 May.
Both sides have already confirmed playoff qualification, but the real battle now is for a top-two finish. SRH vs RCB preview shows the stakes clearly, Bengaluru currently sit at the top of the table with 18 points and a strong net run rate, while Hyderabad are still in the hunt but need a statement win to stay alive in the top-two race.
The qualification scenarios are tight. A win alone may not be enough for SRH, as they need a huge margin victory to overhaul RCB’s net run rate, something in the range of 80+ runs depending on the target, or a rapid chase if batting second.
Conditions and trends add another layer. Hyderabad hourly weather for today suggests typical evening humidity that could bring dew into play, which may influence chasing.
SRH have been flawless in night games at home this season, winning all four, while RCB have struggled on the road, making this a tricky away assignment despite their strong overall campaign.
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Google’s win probability, it’s slightly tilted towards Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 53%, with Sunrisers Hyderabad close behind at 47%. That basically means it’s a near coin-flip contest on paper, with RCB having a marginal edge, but SRH still firmly in the fight and capable of flipping the script at home.
SRH Vs RCB, IPL: Head-To-Head
Matches Played - 27
SRH Won - 14
RCB Won - 12
No Result - 1
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Probable Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma