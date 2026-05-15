IPL 2026: Five Fixtures That Could Decide The Indian Premier League Season 19 Race To The Playoffs

Summary of this article
Five critical matchups in the final week will determine the final top-four lineup for the IPL 2026 playoffs
With eight teams still mathematically alive, upcoming games in Hyderabad and Dharamshala serve as virtual knockouts
Titans and KKR aim to solidify their standing, while CSK and Punjab Kings face must-win scenarios for survival
As IPL 2026 enters its decisive final leg, the battle for the top four has reached a fever pitch with eight franchises still mathematically in contention. Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently lead the charge with 16 points each from 12 games.
GT has ridden a dominant five-match winning streak to the summit, while RCB has surged back into title-defending form with two crucial victories in Raipur.
The middle of the table is a chaotic logjam. Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) and Punjab Kings (13 points) currently occupy the final two playoff spots, but they face intense pressure from Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, both sitting just outside on 12 points.
With momentum swinging wildly and teams in the lower half making desperate late bids, every upcoming fixture is essentially a knockout as the league stage moves toward a high-stakes conclusion.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans (May 16)
After a disastrous start that saw them manage just one point from their opening six games, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have staged a remarkable comeback. This resurgence has been led by their T20 World Cup-winning stars, Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, alongside a blistering century from Finn Allen.
With Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine strangling opponents in the middle overs, KKR has finally found the winning formula.
However, their momentum faces a massive roadblock in Gujarat Titans (GT). The 2022 champions are currently on a five-match winning streak and are just one victory away from officially securing their playoff spot ('Q'). For KKR, the stakes couldn't be higher: it is a must-win encounter at Eden Gardens to keep their top-four hopes alive.
Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17)
A repeat of the 2025 grand final arrives as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare for a massive showdown in Dharamshala. While both sides recently dominated the league, they have both faced sudden stumbles, making this fixture critical for playoff security.
PBKS is currently reeling from a four-match losing streak after an incredible seven-game unbeaten start. A victory against the defending champions would not only reignite their top-two ambitions but also end their Dharamshala leg with much-needed momentum.
Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 18)
In their previous encounter, a spirited bowling performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) successfully kept Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in check. As the two sides prepare to meet again, the stakes have shifted significantly, with a crucial playoff spot potentially hanging in the balance.
While SRH boasts a heavy-duty batting lineup, they have shown signs of vulnerability on sluggish pitches that offer assistance to bowlers. CSK will likely be hoping for a similar surface at Chepauk, which would allow them to fully unleash their potent spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein. Currently riding the momentum of a three-match winning streak, the Super Kings must secure another victory to sustain their late, surprise surge toward the top four.
Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings (May 21)
The Gujarat Titans (GT) have transformed the Narendra Modi Stadium into an impregnable fortress this season. Their blueprint for success has been clinical: preparing balanced tracks with enough grass to extract movement for their formidable four-pronged pace battery, while their disciplined top order provides a steady platform with traditional, low-risk cricketing shots.
As the league stage enters its critical business end, GT has already proven they aren't just one-dimensional home-track bullies. Their recent dismantling of Sunrisers Hyderabad showed they can be just as lethal on slow, turning pitches. For Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the primary challenge will be surviving the Powerplay.
Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have been relentless with the new ball, with Rabada in particular enjoying a sensational run of form. With a top-four finish on the line, CSK's ability to counter this high-velocity opening burst will likely dictate the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 22)
In their first encounter of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), capitalizing on a bowling unit that missed the leadership of Pat Cummins. However, the Orange Army has since evolved into a much more threatening side.
The rise of fearless young talents Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, coupled with the clinical form of Eshan Malinga, has provided the 2016 champions with the bowling "bite" they initially lacked.
As the action shifts back to Hyderabad’s batter-friendly surface, SRH will be confident in their ability to out-slug any opposition. Yet, they face an RCB squad brimming with confidence; the defending champions arrive after a successful Raipur leg, where they secured back-to-back victories against Mumbai Indians and KKR to solidify their spot at the top of the table.
Speaking on JioStar, JioStar experts Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan shared their thoughts on the fixtures and the teams, which could make a difference in the Race to Playoffs in IPL 2026
Sanjay Bangar
“PBKS-RCB could very well decide who gets the cushion of a top two finish. It’s a repeat of last year’s final. PBKS have just lost a bit of momentum, while RCB have regained theirs at the right time. Punjab will be under pressure because recent history against RCB hasn’t exactly been in their favour, but it’s a new season and I hope that it doesn’t play on their minds.
"It’s a big game, and PBKS would want to leave the hills on a high because this fixture could be a real decider in determining who carries that confidence into the next round.”
Aakash Chopra
“It's CSK’s final home game of the season and, given how congested the table is, it will be a must-win for both, especially the home team. They have had to manage a lot of injuries, but still, players like Anshul Kamboj, Urvil Patel and the two spinners have stood up for them and they will be key again if they have to stop SRH's big-hitters".
"SRH would be ruing their last defeat and, given they still have a chance to finish on 18 points, they wouldn’t want to leave it until the last game. In my opinion, this could be a virtual knockout game for both. Whoever wins this one will come significantly closer to qualifying. With the stakes this high and Chepauk expected to be buzzing, fans should be in for a treat.”
Irfan Pathan
“The final game in Hyderabad has all the ingredients of a virtual knockout match. This is an evening game, and the surface is expected to be a flat one. It could come down to who hits more sixes and scores more runs, but on a batting-friendly wicket, I’ll be looking closely at that one game-changing spell with the ball".
"RCB’s bowling attack, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood setting the tone upfront, has been executing its plans exceptionally well. Given how crucial Powerplay has been in the tournament, with both bat and ball, how Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fare against those two could be decisive.”