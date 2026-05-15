IPL 2026: Five Fixtures That Could Decide The Indian Premier League Season 19 Race To The Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center without cap celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center without cap celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya