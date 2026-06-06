India 3-1 Bangladesh, SAFF Women's Championships 2026: Blue Tigresses Stay Clinical To Clinch Title For Sixth Time

India secured their sixth SAFF Women's Championship title with a dominant 3–1 victory over Bangladesh
The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, scoring 18 goals and conceding only one
This win marks a triumphant return to the top, ending a seven-year wait for the continental trophy
In a resounding return to continental dominance, the Indian women’s football team clinched the SAFF Women’s Championship title for the sixth time, marking a triumphant end to a seven-year wait. In a clinical display during Saturday's summit clash at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, India defeated Bangladesh 3–1, reclaiming the trophy they last held in 2019.
The victory was built on tactical discipline and offensive flair. Pyari Xaxa broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, though Bangladesh’s Ritu Porna Chakma responded quickly just before halftime. Unfazed, India regained control immediately after the break, with Sanfida Nongrum finding the net in the 46th minute.
Lynda Kom Serto sealed the result with a decisive strike in the 82nd minute, ensuring there was no path back for the opposition.
This championship run was a testament to India’s complete superiority throughout the tournament. Remaining unbeaten, the team displayed a potent attacking prowess, tallying 18 goals while conceding only once—a stark contrast to their recent struggles in the competition.
Their journey began with an emphatic 11–0 thrashing of the Maldives, followed by a confident 3–0 group-stage win against these same Bangladeshi opponents.
The victory is particularly significant given India’s recent history in the tournament. After securing five consecutive titles, the team had missed the final in the previous two editions, during which Bangladesh emerged as the regional powerhouse by defeating Nepal in the 2022 and 2024 finals.
By overcoming those recent hurdles and dismantling their rivals on the biggest stage, India has firmly re-established itself as the team to beat in South Asian women’s football, signaling a promising new era for the squad.