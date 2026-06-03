Nepal Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Semifinal: Final Berth At Stake As NEP Take On BAN In Goa

Bangladesh women will take on Nepal in the semifinal clash of the SAFF Women's Championship in Goa on Wednesday, June 3. X/Bangladesh Football Federation

Nepal Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semifinal clash of SAFF Women's Championship 2026 between Nepal and Bangladesh at the at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa. Two-time champions Bangladesh outclassed Maldives by 4-2 in their first match but suffered a heavy 0-3 loss against host India to finish second in Group B. Anika Siddiqui, Umehla Marma, Sauravi Prity, and Kohati Kisku have been the scorers for the Bengal Tigresses in the championship so far. On the other hand, six-time runner-up Nepal have had an unblemished tournament so far. Gita Rana scored the only goal of the match to get NEP over the line by 1-0 over Bhutan and then followed it by a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka, where Rashmi Ghishing and Renuka Nagarkote scored one goal each to contribute to their team's win.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jun 2026, 03:42:47 pm IST Nepal Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF Women’s Championship Semifinal: Streaming Info The semifinal clash of the SAFF Women's Championship between Nepal and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. It will not be telecasted in India. The live action will begin at 4:00 PM IST.