India Women Vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026 Day 4: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Clinch Historic Victory At Lord's
India made history at Lord’s on July 13, Monday, securing a dominant 270-run victory over England in the venue’s first-ever Women’s Test. After posting 285 in their first innings, India’s bowlers—led by debutant Kranti Gaud (5/42)—restricted England to 170. India’s second innings was defined by Yastika Bhatia (112), who became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord’s, helping set a mammoth 457-run target. Despite fighting efforts from Amy Jones (68) and Sophie Ecclestone (45), England’s chase crumbled on Day 4. The win, sealed by the spin duo of Sneh Rana (3/38) and Deepti Sharma (2/35), marked a milestone for India in red-ball cricket and served as a somber farewell for England veterans Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont. India's superior all-round performance ensured the match remained firmly in their control, leaving the home side unable to counter the visitors' pressure at the Home of Cricket.
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