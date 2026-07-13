India Women Vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026 Day 4: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Clinch Historic Victory At Lord's

India made history at Lord’s on July 13, Monday, securing a dominant 270-run victory over England in the venue’s first-ever Women’s Test. After posting 285 in their first innings, India’s bowlers—led by debutant Kranti Gaud (5/42)—restricted England to 170. India’s second innings was defined by Yastika Bhatia (112), who became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord’s, helping set a mammoth 457-run target. Despite fighting efforts from Amy Jones (68) and Sophie Ecclestone (45), England’s chase crumbled on Day 4. The win, sealed by the spin duo of Sneh Rana (3/38) and Deepti Sharma (2/35), marked a milestone for India in red-ball cricket and served as a somber farewell for England veterans Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont. India's superior all-round performance ensured the match remained firmly in their control, leaving the home side unable to counter the visitors' pressure at the Home of Cricket.

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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-
India's players celebrate the wicket of England's Amy Jones, who was caught out by Shafali Verma during day four of the first Women's Rothesay Test between England and India in London, England, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Lauren Bell
England's Lauren Bell, center, walks off after being bowled out by India's Deepti Sharma, who celebrates with teammates during day four of the first Women's Rothesay Test cricket match between England and India in London, England, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Deepti Sharma
India's Deepti Sharma, left, celebrates with a teammate after bowling out England's Issy Wong during day four of the first Women's Rothesay Test cricket match between England and India in London, England, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Sophie Ecclestone
England's Sophie Ecclestone, left, in action as India's Jemimah Rodrigues, front, fails to catch the ball during day four of the first Women's Rothesay Test between England and India in London, England, Monday, July 13, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Kranti Goud
India's Kranti Goud, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Heather Knight, left, during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Sneh Rana
India's Sneh Rana, center, celebrates bowling England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, right, during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Nat Sciver-Brunt
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt is bowled by India's Sneh Rana during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Tammy Beaumont
England's Tammy Beaumont, center, is given a guard of honour by India players following her final innings of international cricket after being bowled by Kranti Gaud during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-
India fans inside the ground on day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Sayali Satghare
India's Sayali Satghare, center, celebrates with her teammates after taking the wicket of England's Maia Bouchier during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Yastika Bhatia
India's Yastika Bhatia celebrates as she runs between the wickets after reaching her hundred during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Yastika Bhatia
India's Yastika Bhatia kisses the wicket as she celebrates reaching her hundred during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Sophie Ecclestone
England's Sophie Ecclestone, second left, celebrates with her teammates during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Harmanpreet Kaur
India's Harmanpreet Kaur, foreground, is caught lbw by England's Sophie Ecclestone for the fourth wicket during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights-Yastika Bhatia
India's Yastika Bhatia bats during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India Women Vs England Women, 2026 Test cricket match Day 4 highlights- Lauren Bell
England's Lauren Bell celebrates after bowling India's Jemimah Rodrigues, right, during day three of the first Women's Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday July 12, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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