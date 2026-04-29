10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

Beginning early, Parvathy stepped into cinema at 17 with Out of Syllabus (2006) and has since built a steady, thoughtfully chosen body of work. From the quietly assertive radio jockey in Bangalore Days (2014) to the guarded, self-contained queer woman in Her (2024), she has leaned towards parts that sit in complex and emotionally tense roles. Her Tamil films, including Poo (2008), Maryan (2013) and Thangalaan (2024) follow a similar line. In Hindi cinema, she made her debut with Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), opposite Irrfan Khan, where the ease between the two performances carried the film and allowed her to carve a distinct space for herself in Bollywood.