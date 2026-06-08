Grammy Winner Talay Riley Remembered as 'A Gem' After Tragic Death At 35

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Grammy winner Talay Riley, the acclaimed songwriter behind hits for Dua Lipa, Khalid and Flo, has died aged 35 following a double stabbing in east London.

Talay Riley
Talay Riley Dies at 35 After Stabbing Incident Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Grammy winner Talay Riley died aged 35 after an east London stabbing.

  • Tributes from Stormzy, Wretch 32 and others continue pouring in.

  • Police investigation remains active following arrests linked to the incident.

Grammy winner Talay Riley has died at the age of 35 following a double stabbing in east London, prompting an outpouring of grief from across the music industry. Riley, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, was widely respected as a songwriter and producer whose work helped shape major hits for artists including Dua Lipa, Khalid, Flo, Kehlani and Zendaya.

Emergency services were called to Rayleigh Road in Silvertown, where Orabiyi was found with stab wounds in a garden. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A second victim, a man in his 20s, survived and is receiving treatment for multiple stab wounds

Talay Riley remembered by friends and fellow artists

Tributes quickly began appearing across social media following news of his death. Stormzy, Oritsé Williams and Keisha Buchanan were among the artists who shared messages of condolence with Orabiyi's family.

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His brother, producer and songwriter Scribz Riley, described him as a mentor, inspiration and a light in many people's lives. In a heartfelt tribute, it was said that countless people had been touched by his talent, generosity and spirit.

Wretch 32 also paid tribute, writing that Talay Riley had been "a gem" who would never be forgotten.

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Talay Riley's legacy and police investigation

Throughout his career, Riley contributed to several internationally recognised songs, including Khalid's Young Dumb & Broke, The Chainsmokers' Who Do You Love, H.E.R.'s Lights On and Flo's Walk Like This. His influence stretched across pop, R&B and contemporary music.

Meanwhile, police investigations remain ongoing. According to Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Metropolitan Police, an appeal has been made for witnesses, CCTV footage and any information that may assist the inquiry.

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The incident occurred on June 5, and three people were subsequently arrested in connection with the case. One individual has been released on bail, while two others were released without further action.

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