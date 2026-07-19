After Wangchuk's Removal, Protest At Jantar Mantar Swells Ahead Of Parliament March

Sunday brought out numbers the site had not seen in the previous three weeks of the agitation. Police presence was correspondingly heavy, with barricades reinforced through the day. Protesters, however, had also organised themselves. Human chains formed around the stage as dawn broke, with students and volunteers linking arms in tight rings around the enclosure where those on hunger strike remained. The vigil was driven by fears that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who began his own indefinite hunger strike a day earlier, could be detained next, and that the remaining students would be removed the way Wangchuk was.