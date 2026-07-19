‘India’s Second Freedom Movement’: Sonam Wangchuk Urges Support For July 20 Parliament March

“CJP spokesperson Abhijeet Dipke has never informed us or applied for a permission for the Sansad Chalo march. It’s a completely illegal protest because they only had permission for one day. We even made them sign undertakings. Now, they have extended it without any permission. Also, for the march, we only approached them but they have not even applied for a permission,” a senior police officer close to the matter told Hindustan Times.