CJP Shares Video Of Gitanjali Angmo After Sonam Wangchuk’s Hospitalisation, Alleges Restrictions On Meeting

Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors raised concerns over his health during a prolonged hunger strike.
Doctors said Wangchuk is stable, fully conscious and being treated for mild dehydration, weakness and electrolyte imbalance.
The police action at Jantar Mantar drew criticism from Opposition parties, while CJP said the protest would continue.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from his Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after doctors advised hospitalisation over concerns about his deteriorating health during a prolonged hunger strike. Doctors at the hospital said Wangchuk was stable, fully conscious and undergoing treatment for mild dehydration, weakness and an electrolyte imbalance linked to fasting.
The hospitalisation came as Wangchuk continued his protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. The police action at Jantar Mantar drew criticism from Opposition parties, while CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk.
Wangchuk reached Safdarjung Hospital at around 7:40 AM, where he was first attended to by the Emergency Medicine Department before being admitted under the Department of Medicine, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba.
"Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said.
"He is fully alert and stable. Initially, the Emergency Medicine Department attended to him upon his arrival, and he has now been admitted under the Department of Medicine. He is fully conscious, and all parameters are stable," she added.
Dr Bamba said doctors would continue to observe Wangchuk while correcting the electrolyte imbalance caused by dehydration.
"We will keep him for a while because there are signs of dehydration affecting his electrolyte levels. We will correct these and then review his condition again," she said.
ANI reported two doctors and two paramedics from Safdarjung Hospital have been deployed for Wangchuk’s medical care. Earlier on Saturday, a team of doctors and paramedics from RML Hospital conducted a health check-up at the protest site and advised him to be hospitalised due to his deteriorating health.
According to ANI, Wangchuk initially refused the recommendation for hospitalisation. However, in view of his worsening health condition and medical advice, Delhi Police transferred him from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance.
Delhi Police said the transfer was carried out in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions and on medical advice. Police officials said maximum restraint was exercised during the operation.
A meeting of senior Delhi Police officials was held at the New Delhi DCP office to review Wangchuk’s transfer, the situation at Jantar Mantar and law-and-order arrangements. The meeting was attended by Special CP (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint CP (New Delhi Range) Deepak Purohit, DCP (New Delhi District) Sachin Sharma, Additional DCP (New Delhi District) Anand Mishra and DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra.
The move to shift Wangchuk to hospital triggered criticism from Opposition leaders, including those from the Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress and Trinamool Congress. Left student organisations also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue despite the action against Wangchuk and announced that he would continue an indefinite hunger strike.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) posted on X that Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was not allowed to carry a phone to meet him in the emergency ward.
“His medical reports are not shared with the family. No personal lawyers or doctors are allowed to meet [him],” the party said in a post on X.
(With inputs from ANI)