Why Britain's Steel Nationalisation Is Triggering A Diplomatic Row With China

Britain takes full control of British Steel after Jingye's rescue plan failed
Scunthorpe's blast furnaces lost £700,000 daily; 2,700 jobs were at risk
Jingye paid £70m in 2020; compensation hinges on independent valuation
China warns nationalisation may hit investor confidence; trade ties at £104.9bn
The blast furnaces at Scunthorpe did not fall silent because Britain had lost the ability to make steel. They entered a new era because the British state had taken control of them.
Britain brought British Steel into full public ownership, ending Chinese company Jingye Group’s six-year tenure as owner of the country’s last two blast furnaces, on Thursday. The move followed the passage of the Steel Industry (Nationalisation) Act, which received royal assent a day earlier.
The takeover marks one of the biggest interventions in Britain’s industrial policy in decades. It also represents a sharp break from the market-led approach that has dominated British economic thinking since the 1980s.
For London, the decision was about protecting a critical industrial capability. For Beijing, it was an attack on Chinese investment rights, with China accusing Britain of "forcibly" taking over the company and warning that the move could damage investor confidence.
The Final Straw
The government’s decision came after months of uncertainty over the future of Scunthorpe’s steelworks.
Ministers concluded that public ownership was the only way to secure the site after negotiations with Jingye over a long-term rescue plan failed. The Department for Business and Trade argued that maintaining domestic steel production was essential for construction projects, transport networks, energy infrastructure and defence requirements.
Business Secretary Peter Kyle told Parliament that nationalisation was not a decision the government had taken lightly but said the state had a responsibility to intervene when the country’s only remaining primary steelmaking capacity was at risk.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves described the move as necessary to stabilise the company and protect an industry important to Britain’s economic resilience.
A new leadership team has since been appointed to oversee British Steel, with priorities including maintaining production, improving financial stability and working with trade unions on a future transition towards lower-carbon steelmaking.
The government has also begun the process of determining whether Jingye will receive compensation, with an independent valuation expected to assess the company’s claim.
Emergency Measures
The nationalisation was preceded by months of emergency intervention.
The crisis escalated in April 2025, when Parliament was recalled to pass emergency legislation allowing ministers to direct British Steel’s operations, secure raw material supplies and prevent the immediate closure of the Scunthorpe furnaces.
The Steel Industry (Special Measures) Act allowed the government to intervene while Jingye remained the legal owner of the company. Officials used those powers to keep production running and provided £484 million in working capital support by May 2026.
However, ministers argued that emergency control was only a temporary solution.
The government’s position shifted from preventing collapse to taking ownership after the nationalisation bill was introduced in May 2026. Once the legislation received royal assent on 15 July, ownership was transferred to the state the following day.
A Long Decline
British Steel’s crisis was not sudden. It was the result of years of financial pressure facing one of Britain’s oldest industrial companies.
Jingye Group bought British Steel in 2020 for £70 million after the company had collapsed under previous ownership. The Chinese firm pledged £1.2 billion in investment over ten years, including plans to replace Scunthorpe’s ageing blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces as part of a transition towards greener steel production.
That transformation never materialised.
British Steel’s 2023 accounts showed an operating loss of £205 million on revenue of £1.2 billion. The company reported liabilities of £1.04 billion against assets of £788 million, with a significant portion owed to Jingye itself.
By September 2024, Jingye was reportedly considering abandoning plans for electric furnaces and accelerating the closure of the blast furnaces, which the company said were losing around £700,000 a day.
In March 2025, British Steel began consultations on shutting the furnaces, putting up to 2,700 jobs at risk. The government intervened shortly afterwards, arguing that allowing the plant to close would leave Britain dependent on imported primary steel.
Why Scunthorpe Matters
The importance of Scunthorpe extends beyond employment.
The site contains Britain’s last remaining blast furnaces capable of producing "virgin" steel, made directly from iron ore rather than recycled scrap.
The distinction matters because certain high-grade steels used in infrastructure, defence and major construction projects require primary production capabilities.
The UK Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee warned that losing this capacity would make Britain the only G7 country without domestic primary steelmaking capability.
Committee Chair Liam Byrne said that relying entirely on imports for strategic steel products would weaken Britain’s industrial independence.
The government’s long-term steel strategy focuses on shifting towards electric arc furnaces and lower-carbon production. However, ministers acknowledge that maintaining domestic capacity during this transition remains necessary.
The steel industry supports around 33,000 direct jobs in Britain and another 36,000 jobs through supply chains, according to government figures. Around 2,700 workers at Scunthorpe were directly affected by the crisis.
Beijing’s Rebuke
China’s response to the takeover was immediate and sharply critical.
Beijing accused Britain of violating Jingye’s rights and warned that the nationalisation could undermine confidence among Chinese companies investing in the UK.
China’s commerce ministry said Britain had "forcibly taken over the company" and urged London to resolve the dispute through dialogue while respecting the China-UK Investment Protection Agreement.
The dispute follows a broader deterioration in economic relations between China and several Western countries, where concerns over supply chain security and strategic dependence have increasingly shaped industrial policy.
However, Chinese investment in Britain remains relatively limited compared with the scale of bilateral trade. Chinese-owned foreign direct investment stock in the UK stood at £2.5 billion at the end of 2024, accounting for 0.1% of Britain’s total inward investment stock, according to Department for Business and Trade data.
Trade ties remain far larger. Two-way goods and services trade between Britain and China reached £104.9 billion in 2024, although Britain recorded a trade deficit of around £42 billion with Beijing.
For London, the British Steel decision was framed less as a response to Chinese ownership and more as an attempt to secure a strategic industrial asset. However, the involvement of a Chinese company has added a diplomatic dimension to what began as a domestic industrial crisis.
The Compensation Battle
The next major question is whether Jingye will receive compensation for losing control of British Steel.
Under the emergency legislation used during the crisis, the government had powers to establish a compensation scheme for companies affected by state intervention. Jingye could make a claim if it argues that government action caused financial losses.
During parliamentary debates, ministers said compensation would be based on fair market value. However, they also argued that the company’s financial position meant the value of the assets could be significantly lower than Jingye’s original investment.
Jingye paid £70 million to acquire British Steel in 2020 and pledged £1.2 billion in investment. Much of that funding was provided through loans to the loss-making company.
The government’s impact assessment for the nationalisation bill acknowledged that compensation payments could create significant costs for taxpayers, but said the final amount could not be determined until the independent valuation process was completed.
The outcome will likely shape how future foreign investors view Britain’s willingness to intervene in struggling strategic industries.
A Wider Industrial Shift
British Steel’s nationalisation comes as Britain reconsiders the role of the state in protecting key industries.
For decades, governments across the political spectrum largely favoured private ownership and market competition as the foundation of industrial policy. The takeover of British Steel represents a more interventionist approach, though ministers insist it is a specific response to an exceptional situation.
The move comes alongside wider efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on overseas supply chains.
Britain’s steel strategy, announced in March, committed up to £2.5 billion in support for the sector. It also introduced measures to reduce exposure to cheaper imports, including a 51% cut in tariff-free import quotas, while providing funding support for Tata Steel’s transition at Port Talbot.
The government has argued that public ownership is not the final destination and that its long-term goal remains a competitive, privately invested and lower-carbon steel industry.
However, the British Steel takeover has revived debate over whether industries considered essential for national resilience can be left entirely to market forces.
What Happens Now
The immediate challenge for the British government is keeping Scunthorpe operational while creating a financially sustainable future for the company.
British Steel has already secured some signs of stability. In June 2026, the company received a £500 million long-term supply contract with Network Rail, under which it will provide 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes of rail annually from Scunthorpe over five years.
The plant has also resumed round-the-clock rail manufacturing operations and secured export orders, including a £70-million contract for port redevelopment projects in Nigeria supported by UK Export Finance.
The government’s longer-term ambition is to build a lower-carbon steel industry, with a greater share of steel used in Britain produced domestically.
For now, however, the priority is keeping one of Britain’s oldest industrial sites alive.
The nationalisation of British Steel marks a dramatic return of state ownership to a sector that shaped Britain’s industrial rise but struggled through decades of global competition. Whether public control can deliver a sustainable future for Scunthorpe will determine whether this intervention becomes a one-off rescue or a model for how Britain protects strategic industries in the years ahead.