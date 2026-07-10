Andy Burnham Set To Become Britain's Next Prime Minister After Securing Labour MPs' Support

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Burnham is one nomination away from becoming Labour's sole leadership candidate after winning the support of 322 MPs.

Andy Burnham, Andy Burnham prime minister, Andy Burnham Labour leader
Burnham is expected to be confirmed as Labour leader next week and officially named prime minister on 20 July. Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Andy Burnham has secured nominations from 322 of Labour's 403 MPs in the leadership contest.

  • One more nomination would make Burnham the only candidate eligible to replace Keir Starmer.

  • Burnham is expected to be confirmed as Labour leader next week and officially named prime minister on 20 July.

Andy Burnham is on course to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the backing of an overwhelming majority of Labour MPs, leaving him just one nomination short of becoming the party's sole leadership candidate to replace Keir Starmer.

Andy Burnham as 'The King of the North' - AI Generated
Who is Andy Burnham: The 'King of the North' Poised to Become UK's Next Prime Minister

By Sidharth Singh

Keir Starmer Resigns As UK PM Sets Out Timetable For New Leader - AP
Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister; Andy Burnham Leads Labour Succession Race

By Outlook News Desk

According to Reuters, Burnham's early support has all but settled the Labour leadership contest. If he secures a 323rd nomination, no other candidate will be able to reach the 81 nominations required to enter the race, paving the way for him to be confirmed as Labour leader before taking office as prime minister later this month.

Burnham said he had received nominations from 322 of Labour's 403 members of parliament on the first day of nominations on Thursday.

"It's all starting to feel very real," Burnham said in a short video clip announcing he had nominated himself.

Related Content
Andy Burnham as 'The King of the North' - AI Generated
Keir Starmer Resigns As UK PM Sets Out Timetable For New Leader - AP
UK PM Keir Starmer - AP
UK PM Keir Starmer Steps Down; Andy Burnham Emerges as Frontrunner - Kin Cheung / AP

Reuters reported that nominations for the Labour leadership close next Thursday. Burnham is expected to be formally confirmed as Labour leader next Friday before being officially named prime minister on 20 July.

Some Labour MPs who were unable to vote on Thursday have said they will back Burnham when they return to parliament on Monday, according to Reuters.

Burnham's path to the leadership was effectively secured on Wednesday night after Al Carns, the former junior defence minister, said he would not stand against him.

Get to Know Andy Burnham, The Man Who Could Take Charge as Britain PM Keir Starmer Steps Down - Screengrab from Facebook/@AndyBurnham
Get to Know Andy Burnham, The Man Who Could Take Charge as Britain PM Keir Starmer Steps Down

By Outlook News Desk

Andy Burnham - Andy Burnham/X
Burnham Pledges Fiscal Discipline, Regional Devolution In First Major Speech As UK PM Frontrunner

By Outlook News Desk

UK PM Keir Starmer Steps Down; - Kin Cheung / AP
Britain: Burnham Takes Center Stage in Race to Succeed Starmer

By Outlook News Desk

Starmer announced his resignation last month after Labour's poor performance in local elections in May prompted growing calls from lawmakers for a change of leadership and direction, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories