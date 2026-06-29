Who is Andy Burnham: The 'King of the North' Poised to Become UK's Next Prime Minister

Andy Burnham emerges as frontrunner to become the UK's next prime minister
Burnham plans regional devolution, economic renewal and infrastructure-led growth
Former Greater Manchester mayor previously served in senior Labour government roles
Investors await Burnham's economic agenda amid Britain's political transition
Andy Burnham, the Labour Party lawmaker and former Greater Manchester mayor, has emerged as the clear frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister following Keir Starmer's surprise resignation last week after just two years in power.
The political churn comes 10 years after the vote to leave the European Union, with voters angry over politicians' failure to deliver on promises of change. Starmer, who won a huge parliamentary majority for Labour in 2024, said he had listened to his party and realised he was no longer the man to lead it into the next election.
"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer," he said in an emotional speech, as reported by Reuters.
Burnham, 56, is currently the only declared candidate to replace Starmer and could be installed in Downing Street within weeks. He returned to Westminster earlier this month after winning the Makerfield by-election with a 55 per cent share of the vote, seeing off a challenge from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.
Burnham's Vision: Power to the Regions
On Monday, Burnham will outline his vision for Britain in a major speech in Manchester, promising to change how the nation is governed with power moving from London to the regions, according to Reuters. He will announce plans for a "No 10 North" – a new body tasked with driving growth "across every nation and region of the UK".
Burnham will commit to a "10-year mission" to raise living standards through reindustrialisation, housing, infrastructure and reform of utilities, alongside a pledge to reform public procurement to better support British jobs and industry. The focus would be not just on who governs Britain, but on changing how it is governed, his office said, BBC reported.
If he takes office, Burnham will become Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, with many in his party believing only he has the charisma and the vision to connect with voters and counter the rise of Farage's Reform UK party.
Who is Andy Burnham?
Born in Liverpool in 1970, Burnham grew up in Culcheth, a commuter belt village in Cheshire. His father was a BT engineer and his mother a GP receptionist both staunch Labour supporters. A lifelong Everton fan, his friends remember him as a competitive, sports-mad child who was a fast bowler for the Lancashire schoolboys cricket team.
After graduating, Burnham started out in journalism, working for trade magazines including Tank World and Passenger World Management. In his early 20s, he got his first break in politics, working as a researcher for the late Tessa Jowell.
He was elected MP for his hometown of Leigh in Greater Manchester in 2001. He served as a junior minister under Tony Blair before joining the cabinet under Gordon Brown, where he held posts including Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, and Secretary of State for Health.
In 2010, after Labour's general election defeat, Burnham ran for the party leadership, coming fourth out of five contenders and losing to Ed Miliband. He ran again in 2015, losing to Jeremy Corbyn.
In 2017, Burnham stepped down as an MP to become Greater Manchester's first directly elected mayor. He won two further terms in 2021 and 2024, securing 63.4 per cent of the vote and winning every borough in the city region. As mayor, he championed bus reform, bringing services back under public control – the first area outside London to do so. He also introduced free travel for 16 to 19-year-olds and oversaw the Bee Network integrated transport system.
Dubbed the "King of the North", Burnham's mayoralty made him one of the most recognisable figures in British politics.
The Economic Challenge
The pound held steady on Monday ahead of Burnham's speech, with investors scouring for clues on his economic thinking, according to a Reuters report. Sterling has lost 1.7 per cent this month against the dollar, weighed down by political turmoil at home and a surging US currency.
Investors have built up the biggest bet against sterling since June 2015, holding a short position worth $8.72 billion, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. "Gilt yields' behaviour since the pandemic... suggest that the last thing needed is a big round of handouts," Caxton strategist David Stritch told Reuters. "Given what happened last time an ambitious, but unfunded, departure from economic orthodoxy was announced by a UK government, it ended in catastrophe."
Burnham has previously said the government should "get beyond this thing of being in hock to the bond markets" but later said his comments had been misrepresented, Reuters reported. He has also stepped back from earlier calls for large-scale nationalisation or a near-term return to the European Union.
Housing minister Steve Reed said Burnham would stick to Labour's fiscal rules, including balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues and reducing debt as a share of output. "When it comes to the fundamentals, Andy has been clear he will stick to the fiscal rules that have delivered this country stability in the economy for the first time in over 15 years," Reed told Sky News.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is widely expected to be replaced if Burnham takes office, has publicly backed him. "I'm backing Andy. I think he'd be a great prime minister," she told the BBC. However, she urged her successor to stick to her economic approach, saying it was "beginning to bear fruit". Speculation has focused on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband or Wes Streeting as possible replacements for Reeves.