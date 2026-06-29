Who is Andy Burnham: The 'King of the North' Poised to Become UK's Next Prime Minister

In 2017, Burnham stepped down as an MP to become Greater Manchester's first directly elected mayor. He won two further terms in 2021 and 2024, securing 63.4 per cent of the vote and winning every borough in the city region. As mayor, he championed bus reform, bringing services back under public control – the first area outside London to do so. He also introduced free travel for 16 to 19-year-olds and oversaw the Bee Network integrated transport system.