Political Turmoil 10 Years On From Brexit Sees UK Prepare For Its Seventh PM

Under Starmer’s timetable, Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will open nominations for the party leadership between July 9 and 17 for a new party chief and PM to be installed at 10 Downing Street by September. Some of his close allies are now hard at work behind the scenes to encourage other candidates to throw their hat in the race to ensure Burnham’s ideas are fully scrutinised and that he is not elected unopposed.