IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Axar Patel Bags Four Wickets As India Bowl Out England For 258 In Edgbaston

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For India, spinner Axar Patel took four wickets, while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took couple of wickets each

IND vs ENG 1st ODI
India bowled out England for 258 with Joe Root, Liam Dawson hitting fifties. Photo: IND vs ENG Gary Oakley/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • India bowled England for 258 in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday

  • Axar Patel took four wickets for the visitors

  • Ex-skipper Joe Root and Liam Dawson struck fifties after a disastrous start

Former skipper Joe Root and Liam Dawson struck fifties as England overcame early jitters to post 258 all out against India in the first ODI, on Tuesday.

Dawson (68) and Root (76 not out) added 121 runs for the seventh wicket as England recovered well from a disastrous 107 for six.

It was Dawson’s maiden ODI fifty.

Opener Ben Duckett made a quick 43 to give England a bright start before Indian bowlers inflicted regular blows.

For India, spinner Axar Patel took four wickets, while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar took couple of wickets each.

Brief scores: England: 258 all out in 47.5 overs (Liam Dawson 68, Joe Root 76 not out; Axar Patel 4/62, Prasidh Krishna 2/50) vs India.

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