'Shashank Singh, Father Beat Me Up Like A Dog': IPL Cricketer Booked After Cook Alleges Assault - Report

IPL cricketer Shashank Singh, his father and a driver booked after a cook alleged assault and confinement in Bhopal
Cook claims he was beaten, threatened and stopped from leaving shortly after starting work
FIR registered under BNS; medical report shows injuries, investigation underway, no response so far
Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Shashank Singh, his father and retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh, along with a family driver, have been booked by Bhopal Police following allegations of verbal abuse, assault and wrongful confinement made by a domestic cook.
According to ANI, a 31-year-old cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, lodged a complaint at Ratibad Police Station on Monday, prompting the police to register a case and begin investigation.
Tomar alleged that he was hired at the Singh family residence in Mendori village through an acquaintance and was promised a monthly salary of ₹15,000, along with food, accommodation and assistance in securing a government job in the future.
However, in his complaint, he claimed that the situation deteriorated almost immediately after joining. He alleged repeated verbal abuse over the quality of food prepared and said the work environment became increasingly hostile.
Tomar further stated that when he decided to leave the job shortly after joining, his phone was allegedly confiscated and he was pressured to continue working. He also claimed he was threatened when he attempted to return home.
Describing his experience while speaking to ANI, Tomar said he felt compelled to leave due to what he described as an abusive environment and excessive workload on the very first day.
He said that when he informed his employer about his decision, he was confronted and intimidated. Tomar alleged, “Why did you come here? Are you here to murder me? Are you here to steal? I will have you investigated. You will have to work, for at least a month." He also said he was told, “I have shot so many people like you”.
Tomar further alleged that he continued working for two days in the hope of getting his phone back, but when that did not happen, he locked himself in a room and demanded it. He claimed that the family’s driver attempted to break the door, after which Shashank Singh arrived at the scene.
According to Tomar, “As soon as I opened the door, both of them, the driver and Shashank, beat me up like a dog. Shashank's father and sister also joined them and only stopped when they thought I would die,” Tomar told ANI.
A medical examination conducted by police reportedly confirmed visible injury marks on his face and body.
Tomar also alleged that during the ordeal he was forced to repay money for food he had consumed during his short stay. “He (the accused) asked me to pay back for eating the food there for three days. My brother-in-law sent me ₹1,000 which I gave to them,” Tomar said.
He added, “They did not even pay me one rupee for my work.”
He further alleged that he was beaten with sticks, shoes and fists, and said multiple members of the household were involved. “They kicked me, beat me up with sticks, shoes, hands, however they could. Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh, their driver, and his sister were involved in beating me," he said.
Recalling the incident, Tomar said he initially believed Shashank Singh would help him leave the house but claimed he was assaulted when he opened the gate. “I thought he is their son, he is reasonable, he will help me get out. But as soon as I opened the gate, he abused him and started beating me up badly,” he told ANI.
Tomar also alleged that a police complaint was filed only after he began speaking to the media.
Police have registered an FIR at Ratibad Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 296(B) (obscene acts and public verbal abuse), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt/assault) and 3(5) (common intention).
According to ANI, Tomar joined work at the residence on June 25 but decided to quit shortly after, citing an abusive environment. He also claimed police were initially reluctant to register his complaint before a medical examination was conducted and the FIR was eventually filed.
The investigation is currently underway. The cricketer has not issued any public statement on the allegations so far.