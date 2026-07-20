China Open 2026 Live Streaming: Telecast Info, Indian Shuttlers – All Need To Know About BWF Super 1000 Event

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 July 2026 7:07 pm

Notable Indian players Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and HS Prannoy will be seen in action at the BWF Super 1000 event. Here's the list of Indian shuttlers who will be in action, live streaming details and everything you need to know

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 July 2026 7:07 pm

India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media

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