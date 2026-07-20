China Open 2026 Live Streaming: Telecast Info, Indian Shuttlers – All Need To Know About BWF Super 1000 Event

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Notable Indian players Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and HS Prannoy will be seen in action at the BWF Super 1000 event. Here's the list of Indian shuttlers who will be in action, live streaming details and everything you need to know

PV Sindhu Vs Riko Gunji, Singapore Open: Indian Star Eyes Quarterfinal Spot
India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Summary of this article

  • India's PV Sindhu will be raring to go again at the China Open 2026

  • The Indian shuttler won the Japan Open

  • The likes of Prannoy, Lakshya will lead the charge in the men's category

Following PV Sindhu's recent victory at the Japan Open, the Indian shuttler will aim to capitalize on her newfound momentum as she spearheads India's efforts at the China Open 2026 badminton tournament, which begins from July 21, Tuesday.

The two-time Olympic medallist enters the China Open on the back of her triumph over three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi, which marked the end of her nearly two-year title drought in Japan just last week.

The 31-year-old will want to repeat the heroics of her 2016 triumph at the very same tournament and will be eager to maintain her dominant performance in the People's Republic of China.

In the men's category sees Paris 2024 semi-finalists Lakshya Sen, world No. 24 Ayush Shetty, and HS Prannoy lead the charge.

In the men's doubles event, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan stand as the only representatives from India. Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out at the last minute, as Satwik still looks to recover from his shoulder injury that affected their return at the Japan Open last week.

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BWF India Open 2025: India's PV Sindhu returns to Japan's Manami Suizu - | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

China Open 2026: India Squad

  • Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy

  • Men’s doubles: MR Arjun-Hariharan Amsakarunan

  • Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag

  • Women’s doubles: NA

  • Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto

China Open 2026: LIVE Streaming

The China Open 2026 badminton matches will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. However, details regarding the live telecast and TV channel for the China Open are not available.

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