China Open 2026 Live Streaming: Telecast Info, Indian Shuttlers – All Need To Know About BWF Super 1000 Event

India's PV Sindhu will be raring to go again at the China Open 2026
The Indian shuttler won the Japan Open
The likes of Prannoy, Lakshya will lead the charge in the men's category
Following PV Sindhu's recent victory at the Japan Open, the Indian shuttler will aim to capitalize on her newfound momentum as she spearheads India's efforts at the China Open 2026 badminton tournament, which begins from July 21, Tuesday.
The two-time Olympic medallist enters the China Open on the back of her triumph over three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi, which marked the end of her nearly two-year title drought in Japan just last week.
The 31-year-old will want to repeat the heroics of her 2016 triumph at the very same tournament and will be eager to maintain her dominant performance in the People's Republic of China.
In the men's category sees Paris 2024 semi-finalists Lakshya Sen, world No. 24 Ayush Shetty, and HS Prannoy lead the charge.
In the men's doubles event, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan stand as the only representatives from India. Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out at the last minute, as Satwik still looks to recover from his shoulder injury that affected their return at the Japan Open last week.
China Open 2026: India Squad
Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy
Men’s doubles: MR Arjun-Hariharan Amsakarunan
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag
Women’s doubles: NA
Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto
China Open 2026: LIVE Streaming
The China Open 2026 badminton matches will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. However, details regarding the live telecast and TV channel for the China Open are not available.