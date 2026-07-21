The Hundred 2026 Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Venues - All You Need To Know

The 2026 season of The Hundred introduces corporate takeovers, new global branding, and a historic player auction
Both men's and women's competitions feature elite international talent, renewed franchise squads, and high-stakes matches
The tournament runs from July 21 to August 16, culminating in the finals at Lord's
The sixth season of The Hundred is set to electrify English cricket from July 21 to August 16, 2026, marking a revolutionary chapter for both the men's and women's competitions. Entering a fresh era defined by major corporate equity investments and private ownership takeovers, the tournament features newly rebranded global franchises like MI London, Manchester Super Giants, and Sunrisers Leeds.
Following a historic inaugural player auction, both categories promise high-intensity, 100-ball action across iconic venues.
In the men's tournament, defending champions MI London will look to sustain their dominance under new leadership, though they face stiff competition from a heavily reinforced Trent Rockets squad featuring explosive batting depth. Meanwhile, sides like Welsh Fire are eager to turn the page under new marquee leadership.
Concurrently, the women’s competition lights up premier grounds with double-header fixtures, building on last year's thrilling momentum. Southern Brave enters as a formidable title favorite, retaining core stars alongside dynamic international additions, while teams like Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit showcase deeply balanced squads
With both tournaments featuring a single round-robin group phase leading into the high-stakes Eliminator on August 14 and the grand finals on August 16, fans are guaranteed nearly a month of elite multi-format entertainment.
Tactical leadership will be paramount under these new corporate banners, with a stellar lineup of captains appointed to guide their teams. In the men's competition, the tactical reins are held by Sam Curran (MI London), Aiden Markram (Manchester Super Giants), Zak Crawley (Sunrisers Leeds), Liam Livingstone (London Spirit), Jacob Bethell (Birmingham Phoenix), Chris Jordan (Southern Brave), Sam Billings (Trent Rockets), and Phil Salt (Welsh Fire).
Meanwhile, the women’s division features an equally formidable group of skippers, led by Hollie Armitage (MI London), Meg Lanning (Manchester Super Giants), Dani Gibson (Sunrisers Leeds), Charlie Dean (London Spirit), Ellyse Perry (Birmingham Phoenix), Sophie Molineux (Southern Brave), Ashleigh Gardner (Trent Rockets), and Sophie Devine (Welsh Fire).
The competition has officially transitioned into a new era driven by major corporate takeovers and equity stakes sold to private investors, including major Indian Premier League owners, tech titans, and global private equity firms.
This restructuring has brought fresh global branding and a historic inaugural player auction format for both the men's and women's competitions, completely reshaping team dynamics from the ground up across all eight city-based franchises.
The Men's Hundred 2026: Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|IST Time
|Venue
|1
|Jul-21
|MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds
|11:00 PM
|The Oval, London
|2
|Jul-22
|Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
|11:00 PM
|Southampton
|3
|Jul-23
|London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants
|11:00 PM
|Lord's, London
|4
|Jul-24
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
|11:00 PM
|Birmingham
|5
|Jul-25
|Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave
|7:00 PM
|Leeds
|6
|Jul-25
|Welsh Fire vs MI London
|10:30 PM
|Cardiff
|7
|Jul-26
|Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix
|7:00 PM
|Manchester
|8
|Jul-26
|Trent Rockets vs London Spirit
|10:30 PM
|Nottingham
|9
|Jul-27
|Southern Brave vs MI London
|11:00 PM
|Southampton
|10
|Jul-28
|Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants
|11:00 PM
|Leeds
|11
|Jul-29
|Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
|7:30 PM
|Cardiff
|12
|Jul-29
|MI London vs London Spirit
|11:00 PM
|The Oval, London
|13
|Jul-30
|Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
|11:00 PM
|Southampton
|14
|Jul-31
|Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets
|11:00 PM
|Manchester
|15
|Aug-01
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
|7:00 PM
|Birmingham
|16
|Aug-01
|London Spirit vs Southern Brave
|10:30 PM
|Lord's, London
|17
|Aug-02
|Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds
|7:00 PM
|Nottingham
|18
|Aug-02
|MI London vs Manchester Super Giants
|10:30 PM
|The Oval, London
|19
|Aug-03
|Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
|11:00 PM
|Cardiff
|20
|Aug-04
|Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit
|11:00 PM
|Leeds
|21
|Aug-05
|Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire
|7:30 PM
|Manchester
|22
|Aug-05
|Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
|11:00 PM
|Nottingham
|23
|Aug-06
|London Spirit vs MI London
|11:00 PM
|Lord's, London
|24
|Aug-07
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds
|11:00 PM
|Birmingham
|25
|Aug-08
|MI London vs Trent Rockets
|7:00 PM
|The Oval, London
|26
|Aug-08
|Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants
|10:30 PM
|Southampton
|27
|Aug-09
|Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire
|7:00 PM
|Leeds
|28
|Aug-09
|London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix
|10:30 PM
|Lord's, London
|29
|Aug-10
|Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave
|11:00 PM
|Nottingham
|30
|Aug-11
|Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds
|11:00 PM
|Manchester
|31
|Aug-12
|Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
|7:30 PM
|Cardiff
|32
|Aug-12
|Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London
|11:00 PM
|Birmingham
|33
|Aug-14
|Eliminator
|TBA
|TBA
|34
|Aug-16
|The Final
|TBA
|TBA
The Women's Hundred 2026: Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|IST Time
|Venue
|1
|Jul-21
|MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds
|7:15 PM
|The Oval, London
|2
|Jul-22
|Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
|7:30 PM
|Southampton
|3
|Jul-23
|London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Lord's, London
|4
|Jul-24
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
|7:30 PM
|Birmingham
|5
|Jul-25
|Sunrisers Leeds vs Southern Brave
|3:30 PM
|Leeds
|6
|Jul-25
|Welsh Fire vs MI London
|7:00 PM
|Cardiff
|7
|Jul-26
|Manchester Super Giants vs Birmingham Phoenix
|3:30 PM
|Manchester
|8
|Jul-26
|Trent Rockets vs London Spirit
|7:00 PM
|Nottingham
|9
|Jul-27
|Southern Brave vs MI London
|7:30 PM
|Southampton
|10
|Jul-28
|Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Leeds
|11
|Jul-29
|Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
|4:00 PM
|Cardiff
|12
|Jul-29
|MI London vs London Spirit
|7:30 PM
|The Oval, London
|13
|Jul-30
|Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
|7:30 PM
|Southampton
|14
|Jul-31
|Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets
|7:30 PM
|Manchester
|15
|Aug-01
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
|7:00 PM
|Birmingham
|16
|Aug-01
|London Spirit vs Southern Brave
|7:30 PM
|Lord's, London
|17
|Aug-02
|Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds
|7:00 PM
|Nottingham
|18
|Aug-02
|MI London vs Manchester Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|The Oval, London
|19
|Aug-03
|Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
|7:30 PM
|Cardiff
|20
|Aug-04
|Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit
|7:30 PM
|Leeds
|21
|Aug-05
|Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire
|4:00 PM
|Manchester
|22
|Aug-05
|Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
|7:30 PM
|Nottingham
|23
|Aug-06
|London Spirit vs MI London
|7:30 PM
|Lord's, London
|24
|Aug-07
|Birmingham Phoenix vs Sunrisers Leeds
|7:30 PM
|Birmingham
|25
|Aug-08
|MI London vs Trent Rockets
|7:00 PM
|The Oval, London
|26
|Aug-08
|Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants
|10:30 PM
|Southampton
|27
|Aug-09
|Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire
|7:00 PM
|Leeds
|28
|Aug-09
|London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix
|10:30 PM
|Lord's, London
|29
|Aug-10
|Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave
|7:30 PM
|Nottingham
|30
|Aug-11
|Manchester Super Giants vs Sunrisers Leeds
|7:30 PM
|Manchester
|31
|Aug-12
|Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
|4:00 PM
|Cardiff
|32
|Aug-12
|Birmingham Phoenix vs MI London
|7:30 PM
|Birmingham
|33
|Aug-14
|Eliminator
|TBA
|TBA
|34
|Aug-16
|The Final
|TBA
|TBA
The Hundred 2026: Venues
The 2026 season of The Hundred will be hosted across eight prominent cricket venues in the United Kingdom, serving as home grounds for the newly rebranded franchises. The matches will take place at The Oval in London (MI London), Lord's in London (London Spirit), Edgbaston in Birmingham (Birmingham Phoenix), Old Trafford in Manchester (Manchester Super Giants), Headingley in Leeds (Sunrisers Leeds), Trent Bridge in Nottingham (Trent Rockets), the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (Southern Brave), and Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (Welsh Fire).
The Men's Hundred 2026: Squads
Birmingham Phoenix: Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Scott Currie, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Mitchell Owen, Mustafizur Rahman, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Chris Wood, Jordan Thompson, Will Smeed, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Helm, Sean Dickson.
London Spirit: James Coles, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adam Zampa, Dewald Brevis, Jonny Bairstow, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Adam Milne, Mason Crane, James Rew, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Fisher, Henry Crocombe, Kiran Carlson, Andrew Tye.
Manchester Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Josh Tongue, Aiden Markram, Noor Ahmad, Liam Dawson, Leus du Plooy, Tim Seifert, Sonny Baker, Gus Atkinson, Tom Moores, Tawanda Muyeye, Tom Hartley, Max Holden, George Scrimshaw, Paul Walter, James Sales, Adam Finch.
MI London: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, James Vince, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Trent Boult, Sherfane Rutherford, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Ollie Sykes, Callum Parkinson, Jason Roy, Eddie Jack, Seb Morgan
Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Thomas Rew, Dan Worrall, Caleb Falconer, Ben McKinney, Michael Pepper, Tom Abell, Nikhil Chaudhary, Manny Lumsden, Saif Zaib
Sunrisers Leeds: Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Mitchell Marsh, Abrar Ahmed, Zak Crawley, Ryan Rickelton, Nathan Ellis, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Benny Howell, Tom Lawes, Tom Alsop, Liam Patterson-White, Reece Topley, Ed Barnard, Matty Revis, Charlie Allison
Trent Rockets: Tim David, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Danny Briggs, Lewis Gregory, Dan Mousley, Aneurin Donald, Ben Mayes, Louis Kimber, Ben Raine, Ben Sanderson, Mohammad Amir, Calvin Harrison
Welsh Fire: Phil Salt, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Short, Asa Tribe, Sam Cook, Ben Kellaway, Jafer Chohan, Tom Aspinwall, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington
The Women's Hundred 2026: Squads
Birmingham Phoenix Women: Ellyse Perry (C), Alice Capsey, Ellyse Perry, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Tammy Beaumont, Davina Perrin, Alana King, Jemima Spence, Lucy Hamilton, Eva Gray, Emma Lamb, Phoebe Brett, Esmae MacGregor, Eve O'Neill, Annerie Dercksen, Fatima Sana, Mary Taylor, Meg Austin.
London Spirit Women: Charlie Dean (C), Marizanne Kapp, Charlie Dean, Grace Harris, Amy Jones, Nadine de Klerk, Deandra Dottin, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Marie Kelly, Seren Smale, Olivia Barnes, Trudy Johnson, Katie George, Hannah Rainey.
Manchester Super Giants Women: Meg Lanning (C), Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Grace Ballinger, Maitlan Brown, Kathryn Bryce, Jo Gardner, Richa Ghosh, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Rebecca Tyson, Mady Villiers, Nat Wraith, Beth Langston, Mia Rogers.
MI London Women: Hollie Armitage (C), Hayley Matthews, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Melie Kerr, Chinelle Henry, Kirstie Gordon, Hollie Armitage, Nicola Carey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Alexa Stonehouse, Kira Chathli, Tara Norris, Ellie Threlkeld, Kalea Moore, Dani Gregory, Kate Coppack, and Francesca Sweet.
Southern Brave Women: Sophie Molineux (C), Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Maia Bouchier, Laura Wolvaardt, Sarah Glenn, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Molineux, Jodie Grewcock, Lizelle Lee, Bex Odgers, Phoebe Franklin, Daisy Gibb, Ellie Anderson, Naomi Dattani, Katherine Fraser.
Sunrisers Leeds Women: Danielle Gibson (C), nnabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Cross, Dani Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Jess Jonassen, Hannah Baker, Claudie Cooper, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Darcey Carter, Sophia Turner, Emily Windsor, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton
Trent Rockets Women: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Bess Heath, Katie Levick, Millicent Taylor, Georgia Elwiss, Charley Phillips, Samantha Bates, Emma Jones, Georgia Adams, Eve Jones, Amu Surenkumar, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff.
Welsh Fire Women: Sophie Devine (C), Sophie Devine, Freya Kemp, Em Arlott, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Voll, Ella McCaughan, Heather Graham, Sarah Bryce, Abi Norgrove, Fi Morris, Sophia Smale, Grace Thompson, Rhianna Southby, Grace Potts, Georgia Davis, Niamh Holland.
The Hundred 2026: Live Streaming
Where will the Hundred 2026 be played?
The men's and women's Hundred 2026 will be played across eight venues across England and Wales and the final will be played at the Lord's.
How are players selected for The Hundred 2026?
The player selection model has shifted from a draft to a structured auction system, supplemented by pre-auction retentions and direct signings.
What are the major changes to the tournament in 2026?
The tournament has introduced private equity corporate takeovers, team rebrandings, an auction format, and significantly increased salary caps for both men's and women's squads.
Where to watch the Hundred 2026?
The men's and women's Hundred 2026 will be available for the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on SonyLIV mobile app and website.