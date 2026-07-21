The Hundred 2026 Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Venues - All You Need To Know

The 2026 season of The Hundred will be hosted across eight prominent cricket venues in the United Kingdom, serving as home grounds for the newly rebranded franchises. The matches will take place at The Oval in London (MI London), Lord's in London (London Spirit), Edgbaston in Birmingham (Birmingham Phoenix), Old Trafford in Manchester (Manchester Super Giants), Headingley in Leeds (Sunrisers Leeds), Trent Bridge in Nottingham (Trent Rockets), the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (Southern Brave), and Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (Welsh Fire).