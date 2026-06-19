Asian Fencing Championships 2026 Preview: Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Asian Fencing Championships 2026 will be held in New Delhi from June 19 to 24 at Bharat Mandapam, featuring over 400 athletes from 34 countries across Asia and Oceania
India will be led by Olympian Bhavani Devi in a 24-member squad
The event carries Asian Games 2026 qualification significance and is likely to be streamed on the Fencing Association of India’s official YouTube channel, with no TV broadcast in India
The Asian Fencing Championships 2026 will be staged in New Delhi from June 19 to 24, with India hosting the continental event for the first time at Bharat Mandapam. The competition will bring together fencers from 34 countries across Asia and Oceania, with over 400 athletes expected to take part.
The six-day event will feature individual and team competitions across foil, epee and sabre. Alongside continental medals, the championship also carries qualification implications for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 later this year, along with ranking points relevant to the road towards the LA 2028 Olympics.
India will be led by C.A. Bhavani Devi, the country’s only fencing Olympian, as part of a 24-member national squad comprising 12 men and 12 women. Bhavani Devi remains a key figure in Indian fencing after her bronze medal in women’s sabre at the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, which stands as India’s only senior medal at the continental level.
While India focus on building a strong showing at home, the competition will also feature several established international names.
With continental titles, Asian Games qualification spots and ranking points on the line, the New Delhi edition is set to be an important test for India’s fencing group as it looks to measure itself against the region’s best.
Asian Fencing Championships 2026: Schedule (IST)
Competition Days:
19/6: 09:00-18:00 – 1st day - Women's Foil | Men's Sabre (Individual)
19/6: 16:00 onward – Opening Ceremony
20/6: 09:00-18:00 – 2nd day - Men's Epee | Women's Sabre (Individual)
21/6: 09:00-18:00 – 3rd day - Men's Foil | Women's Epee (Individual)
22/6: 09:00-18:00 – 4th day - Women's Foil | Men's Sabre (Team)
23/6: 09:00-18:00 – 5th day - Men's Epee | Women's Sabre (Team)
24/6: 09:00-18:00 – 6th day - Men's Foil | Women's Epee (Team)
24/6: End of day – Closing Ceremony
Asian Fencing Championships 2026: India Squad
Women:
Foil: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Sonia Devi Waikhom; Epee: Tanishka Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari
Sabre: CA Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruthi Joshi.
Men:
Foil: Sachin Haryana, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya Haryana, Tejas Manoj Patil; Epee: Shrejin Rajendran Shanthim, Joseph Bennet, Shaurya Ashwini, Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy
Sabre: Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresh Padma, Vishal Thapar, and Lakshay Badser
Asian Fencing Championships 2026: Live Streaming
Live streaming of the Asian Fencing Championships 2026 is expected to be available on the official YouTube channel of the Fencing Association of India. The event is not scheduled to be broadcast live on any television channel in India.