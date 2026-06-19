Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Schedule, Guide - All You Need To Know

Neeraj Chopra returns to action as one of the headline attractions at the Doha Diamond League 2026
The meet features several Olympic and world champions across track and field events
Check Schedule and live streaming details below
The Wanda Diamond League returns to Doha on June 19, with some of the biggest names in world athletics set to light up the Khalifa International Stadium. Originally scheduled for May, the meet was postponed and shifted to June, making it one of the most anticipated stops on the 2026 Diamond League calendar.
The spotlight will firmly be on India's Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, who is set to begin his 2026 season in Doha. After an extended break from competition, the Indian superstar returns to the international stage looking to build momentum ahead of the major championships later this year. His presence alone has generated significant interest among athletics fans worldwide.
The men's javelin competition is expected to be one of the headline events of the evening. Chopra will face a strong field that includes Sri Lankan sensation Rumesh Pathirage, who recently recorded a personal best throw of 92.62m. The battle between established champions and emerging stars could provide one of the defining moments of the meet.
Apart from Chopra, several global stars are scheduled to compete in Doha. Home favorite Mutaz Essa Barshim, Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino, and Moroccan distance-running icon Soufiane El Bakkali are among the athletes expected to feature as the Diamond League season gathers momentum.
Doha Diamond League 2026 Schedule
Date: June 19, 2026
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar
The Doha meeting serves as the seventh stop of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League season. The action is expected to begin during the evening session in Qatar, featuring a packed program of track and field events, including sprints, middle-distance races, hurdles, jumps, and throws. The javelin competition featuring Neeraj Chopra is among the most-awaited contests on the schedule.
17:40 – Triple jump men
19:02 – Pole vault men
19:26 – Triple jump women
20:04 – 400m hurdles women
20:10 – High jump men
20:13 – 110m hurdles men
20:24 – 100m women
20:36 – 800m women
20:44 – Javelin men
20:47 – 5000m women
21:10 – 200m men
21:20 – 1500m men
21:35 – 400m women
21:45 – 3000m steeplechase men
Doha Diamond League 2026: Entry List
Men’s Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra (India) - PB 90.23
Artur Felfner (Ukraine) - PB 84.32
Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt) - PB 83.10
Ramesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) - PB 92.62
Anderson Peters (Grenada) - PB 93.07
Curtis Thompson (USA) - PB 87.76
Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) - PB 90.88
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) - PB 90.16
Julius Yego (Kenya) - PB 92.72
Doha Diamond League 2026: Live Streaming Details
There is no TV broadcast of the event. Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook channels will stream the event live in India.