Golden Arm Returns: Neeraj Chopra's First Throw Of 2026 Lands In Doha

"He has requested that he will be contesting in a couple of competitions before the Commonwealth Games and if he achieves his qualifying standard (82.61m) he be selected for the CWG." Besides Chopra, who won gold at the 2018 CWG, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will also compete in the men's javelin throw event after meeting the qualification mark at the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana on Saturday.