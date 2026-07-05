AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Australia Women Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First At Lord's

AUS-W bowl first at Lord's in the all-important final against ENG-W
Both teams enter the final game as undefeated teams
This is Sophie Molineux's first final as Australia women's captain
England and Australia are prepared to face off in a monumental encounter at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. The scene is primed for a momentous battle at the renowned Lord’s cricket ground, where two dominant forces in women’s cricket will compete for the prestigious trophy.
The two teams are set to encounter one another on the grandest platform of women's T20 cricket for the fourth occasion, having previously competed against each other in 2012, 2014, and 2018.
England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update
Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field
England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs
England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell
Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs
How to watch the live telecast of England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final?
One can catch the live telecast of the England vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final on the Star Sports Network.
In India, the live streaming of the England vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.