AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Australia Women Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First At Lord's

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Check all the information regarding the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final clash between the host nation, England, and the six-time champions, Australia

ENG-W Vs AUS-W LIVE Streaming, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026
England and Australia are set to face off in their fourth T20 World Cup final on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Photo: X/England Cricket
Summary of this article

  • AUS-W bowl first at Lord's in the all-important final against ENG-W

  • Both teams enter the final game as undefeated teams

  • This is Sophie Molineux's first final as Australia women's captain

England and Australia are prepared to face off in a monumental encounter at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. The scene is primed for a momentous battle at the renowned Lord’s cricket ground, where two dominant forces in women’s cricket will compete for the prestigious trophy.

The two teams are set to encounter one another on the grandest platform of women's T20 cricket for the fourth occasion, having previously competed against each other in 2012, 2014, and 2018.

England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update

Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field

England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell

Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs

How to watch the live telecast of England vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

Related Content
England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Final: ENG-W, AUS-W Set For Title Showdown - AP/Alastair Grant
England and Australia are set to face off in their fourth T20 World Cup final on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. - X/England Cricket
England and Australia are set to face off in their fourth T20 World Cup final on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. - X/England Cricket
Lauren Bell and Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrate Sune Luus' wicket, England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, The Oval, July 02, 2026 - AP

One can catch the live telecast of the England vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

In India, the live streaming of the England vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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