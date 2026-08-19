IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: India Remain On Cusp Of Victory; Resilient Host Find Ways To Fight

India need six wickets while Sri Lanka require 288 runs on Day 5 of the Galle Test, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha tasked with resisting India’s attack

India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka.

India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Welcome to our live blog as India and Sri Lanka head into a potentially decisive final day at the Galle International Stadium. India are firmly in the driver’s seat after setting Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run target and reducing the hosts to 84/4 at stumps on Day 4. Dhananjaya de Silva remains unbeaten on 31 alongside Sonal Dinusha, with Sri Lanka still needing 288 runs for a remarkable victory. India, meanwhile, require just six wickets to seal a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Rishabh Pant’s attacking 66 helped India accelerate their second innings, while Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna led the bowling charge late in the day. However, rain could yet complicate India’s push for victory.

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19 Aug 2026, 08:23:47 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: A Dominant Day 4 For Visitors India stands firmly on the brink of victory, requiring just six wickets on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Holding a commanding first-innings cushion, the visitors were bowled out for 193 in their second innings, setting the hosts a daunting target of 372 runs to win. Despite a late-order wobble, India's total was bolstered by solid contributions from KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44), alongside an aggressive, momentum-shifting knock from Rishabh Pant. During his electrifying 53-ball 66, Pant etched his name into the record books by smashing his 100th Test six. This milestone made him the first Indian batter and the fastest overall in terms of matches and innings to reach the century mark of maximums in the format. His fearless strokeplay ensured Sri Lanka faced a steep mountain to climb under immense pressure. Armed with a massive target, the Indian bowling unit capitalized on fading light and testing conditions to dismantle the Sri Lankan top order. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar continued his brilliant form by picking up two crucial wickets, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna chipped in with one scalp each. The quick breakthroughs left the hosts reeling at 84/4 after 34 overs. As play concluded for Day 4, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha are left holding the fort at the crease, needing another 288 runs. However, with spin-friendly tracks at Galle offering variable bounce and turn, India remains heavily favored to wrap up the remaining wickets on Day 5 and secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

19 Aug 2026, 08:01:12 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Greetings! Hello, we’re back with another live blog! It’s India vs Sri Lanka, Day 5, so stay tuned for all the live updates.