Barricades, 5,000 Personnel In Delhi As Protests Against CEC Enter Third Day

Around 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed ahead of Sunday’s protest marches.
Citizens’ March and Youth Congress procession will follow the same planned route.
Police expect large crowds despite withholding permission for both planned protest marches.
Around 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Delhi ahead of two Sunday marches demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Police said neither march had been permitted, but a large turnout was anticipated.
Both processions are planned from India Gate to Jantar Mantar. The Citizens’ March is scheduled for 3pm, followed by the Indian Youth Congress march at 5pm. The protests against the Election Commission are entering their third consecutive day, Hindustan Times reported.
Access to Jantar Mantar has been restricted through several layers of barricading. Police have blocked approaches from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg and Kerala Bhawan, with additional barricades near Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon.
The deployment includes district police, reserve personnel, the Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary forces. An officer, who requested anonymity, said personnel had been stationed along both sides of the road between Parliament Street police station and Jantar Mantar.
“Though permission has not been granted, we are expecting huge numbers,” the officer said as reported by HT.
Surveillance and patrol arrangements will cover the roads approaching the protest site. Police said PCR vans and other vehicles would be stationed along these routes, while the DCP (New Delhi) office would monitor CCTV footage. Drones may also be deployed to assess crowd movement and security if the law-and-order situation raises concerns.
Personnel have been issued anti-riot equipment, and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been briefed on the arrangements, according to police.
The deployment follows recent demonstrations at and around Jantar Mantar, over which police have registered three FIRs against protesters. Police have also received three complaints alleging sexual harassment of women protesters and journalists by police personnel. Those complaints have been sent to the Crime Branch for investigation.
Delhi Police detained several All India Students’ Association (AISA) members during Saturday’s demonstration near Jantar Mantar, ANI reported.
According to the report, protesters including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal attempted to cross police barricades and move forward.
Separately, police registered at least three FIRs in connection with the October 2 mass protest near Jantar Mantar. Two were lodged at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, ANI reported.