Jantar Mantar Protest Row: 3 FIRs Registered Over Demonstrations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi Police registered three FIRs at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations.
The cases invoke Section 223 of the BNS, with police saying protesters attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar.
Around 1,000 people were detained across Delhi.
The Delhi Police have registered at least three FIRs over Friday’s protests by student groups, political parties and civil society activists demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a Hindustan Times report said.
The cases were registered at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations based on daily diary entries made by police officials. They have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.
According to two senior police officers cited by the report, the FIRs were registered after protesters attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders imposed across central Delhi under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
No individuals or organisations have been named in the accused column of the FIRs, one officer said. However, the FIRs mention the organisers and organisations that had called for or participated in the demonstrations.
Section 163 Orders Cited By Police
The Delhi Police had announced the prohibitory orders on social media on Friday morning, several hours before the scheduled demonstrations.
The orders prohibited public gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission. They also barred activities including shouting slogans or making speeches and carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles without permission.
The police said the restrictions had been imposed to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement.
Police officials said the protesters’ attempt to assemble in large numbers in the New Delhi district amounted to a violation of these orders.
Section 223 of the BNS provides for imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹2,500, or both for disobedience of such an order. Where the disobedience causes or is likely to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or is likely to cause a riot or affray, the punishment can extend to one year, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both.
Around 1,000 Detained During Protests
Around 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstrations, according to police officials.
The protest had been called for 11 am by the Aam Aadmi Party, All India Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India, National Students’ Union of India, Indian Youth Congress and other student and youth organisations.
Nearly 750 people were detained in areas around Jantar Mantar, while another 400 were detained elsewhere in Delhi during the day, according to the figures cited by the police. Around 200 people were also placed under house arrest in the morning.
Those detained from the streets were taken in Delhi Police buses to different police stations.
Among those detained were former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi, AISA president Neha Bora and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. Several AAP leaders, civil society activists, members of Left-backed student organisations and Congress youth-wing workers were also detained.
More than 5,000 security personnel were deployed around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas to prevent protesters from reaching the designated demonstration site.
The protests were linked to allegations raised by opposition parties and civil society groups over the Election Commission’s SIR exercise. The Election Commission has defended the revision process and said it is aimed at ensuring the accuracy of electoral rolls.