Golden Glory! India End 44-Year Wait With Historic Win Over China At Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 October 2026 1:17 pm

The Indian women’s hockey team etched their names in history by clinching the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, defeating defending champions and Olympic silver-medallists China 1-0 in a gripping final. Ending a agonizing 44-year wait since their last triumph in 1982, India displayed exceptional tactical discipline and defensive resilience. The match's defining moment arrived through a brilliant strike by forward Lalremsiami, which broke the deadlock and put India ahead. Throughout the remainder of the encounter, the backline successfully weathered intense, waves of Chinese pressure, repelling numerous attacks with stellar composure. Goalkeeper and defenders stood tall to protect the slender lead until the final whistle.Beyond securing the prestigious continental crown, this momentous victory earned the team a direct quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, capping off a remarkable campaign for Indian hockey.