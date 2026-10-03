Golden Glory! India End 44-Year Wait With Historic Win Over China At Asian Games 2026

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The Indian women’s hockey team etched their names in history by clinching the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, defeating defending champions and Olympic silver-medallists China 1-0 in a gripping final. Ending a agonizing 44-year wait since their last triumph in 1982, India displayed exceptional tactical discipline and defensive resilience. The match's defining moment arrived through a brilliant strike by forward Lalremsiami, which broke the deadlock and put India ahead. Throughout the remainder of the encounter, the backline successfully weathered intense, waves of Chinese pressure, repelling numerous attacks with stellar composure. Goalkeeper and defenders stood tall to protect the slender lead until the final whistle.Beyond securing the prestigious continental crown, this momentous victory earned the team a direct quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, capping off a remarkable campaign for Indian hockey.

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Asian Games 2026 India vs China Women's Hockey highlights
Gold medalists India celebrate on the podium holding a board stating their qualification to LA olympics, during the medal ceremony after the women's hockey finals at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India vs China women hockey gold
Gold medalists India celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony after the women's hockey finals at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 hockey final photos
Gold medalists India, centre, silver medalists China, left, and bronze medalists Japan, right, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the women's hockey finals at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Indian women hockey team gold medal pictures
Gold medalists India pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the women's hockey finals at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Bake
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Salima Tete Asian Games 2026 gold
Team India players celebrate their win against team China after the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Indian women hockey gold after 44 years images
Team India players celebrate their win against team China after the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India vs China Womens Hockey highlights
Team India players celebrate their win against team China after the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 India vs China Womens Hockey
India's Lalremsiami and China's Ou Zixia compete for the ball during the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India vs China Womens Hockey asian games
China's Zou Meirong, right, competes for the ball with India's Sushila Pukhrambam during the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India vs China Womens Hockey asian games final
India's Shilpi Dabas, right, in action against team China during the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India vs China Womens Hockey final photos
India's goal keeper Savita, left, celebrates after saving a goal after team china player attack during the women's hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games in Gifu, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

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