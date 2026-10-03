Sujeet Kalkal Pulls Off Sensational Last-Minute Comeback To Win 65kg Wrestling Gold At Asian Games 2026

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Sujeet Kalkal scripted an unforgettable campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, claiming a dramatic gold medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category. He began by defeating Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai 13-3 and blanking Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi 10-0. In the semifinals, he produced a tactical masterclass against Paris Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka, leveling 3-3 to advance on criteria. Facing Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the final, Sujeet staged a legendary comeback. Trailing 2-9 with under two minutes left, he executed three explosive, unanswered takedowns to snatch a breathtaking 10-9 victory. This triumph secured India's first wrestling gold of the games, cementing Sujeet's legacy in the division.

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Sujeet Kalkal 10-9 comeback win
India's Sujeet Kalkal poses for photographs after winning gold medal in the men's Freestyle 65 kilogram final bout 196 wrestling event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Indias 75th medal at Asian Games 2026
India's Sujeet Kalkal poses for photographs after winning gold medal in the men's Freestyle 65 kilogram final bout 196 wrestling event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India wrestling gold medal Asian Games
From left, Kazakhstan's Nachyn Kuular, Japan's Kotaro Kiyooka, India's Sujeet Kalkal and Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev pose for photographs after winning bronze, gold and silver medals respectively in the men's Freestyle 65 kilogram final bout 196 wrestling event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal celebration images
India's Sujeet Kalkal poses for photographs after winning gold medal in the men's Freestyle 65 kilogram final bout 196 wrestling event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sujeet Kalkal epic comeback match photos
India's Sujeet Kalkal with coach after winning gold medal in the men's Freestyle 65 kilogram final bout 196 wrestling event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sujeet Kalkal vs Abdulmazhid Kudiev final images
India's Sujeet Kalkal, right, competes in the men's Freestyle 65 kilogram final bout 196 wrestling match against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sujeet Kalkal 65kg wrestling final pictures
India's Sujeet Kalkal competes in the men's Freestyle 65 kilogram final bout 196 wrestling match against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev, front, in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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