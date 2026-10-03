Sujeet Kalkal Pulls Off Sensational Last-Minute Comeback To Win 65kg Wrestling Gold At Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 October 2026 1:32 pm

Sujeet Kalkal scripted an unforgettable campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, claiming a dramatic gold medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category. He began by defeating Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai 13-3 and blanking Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi 10-0. In the semifinals, he produced a tactical masterclass against Paris Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka, leveling 3-3 to advance on criteria. Facing Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the final, Sujeet staged a legendary comeback. Trailing 2-9 with under two minutes left, he executed three explosive, unanswered takedowns to snatch a breathtaking 10-9 victory. This triumph secured India's first wrestling gold of the games, cementing Sujeet's legacy in the division.