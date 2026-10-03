India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Asian Games Hockey 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Look To Defend Gold Medal

India Vs Malaysia Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Men's Final: Check real-time updates of the IND vs MAS Hockey final at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan

India's Abhishek, 5, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a men's semifinal hockey match between India and Pakistan, at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

India's Abhishek, 5, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a men's semifinal hockey match between India and Pakistan, at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

India Vs Malaysia LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2026 Final: Defending champions India square off against a determined Malaysia in the men’s hockey gold-medal clash at the 2026 Asian Games, with more than just continental supremacy on the line. The stakes are immense, as the gold medal winner secures a direct qualification quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. India arrive in the final carrying momentum after surviving a dramatic 4-3 semifinal thriller against arch-rivals Pakistan, powered by a late winner from Abhishek. Captain Harmanpreet Singh aims to lead his side to a historic defense, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh eyes a record-extending third Asian Games gold. Meanwhile, Malaysia seek their maiden Asian Games title and possess the attacking flair to trouble the reigning champions. Expect a high-octane, fast-paced tactical battle as India chase a golden double to cap off their campaign in style. Get IND vs MAS live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Oct 2026, 02:33:35 pm IST India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Asian Games Hockey 2026 Final: Head-To-Head India have enjoyed the edge over Malaysia in their recent meetings. Since 2015, the two sides have faced each other 26 times, with India winning nine matches compared to Malaysia's four, including one victory via a shootout. That shootout triumph came in the semi-finals of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. The teams were level at 2-2 after regulation time, before India edged Malaysia 7-6 in the shootout. Meetings between India and Malaysia have often produced plenty of goals, making their latest showdown another potentially high-scoring affair.

3 Oct 2026, 02:22:51 pm IST India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Asian Games Hockey 2026 Final: Streaming Info The India vs Malaysia men's hockey final at the Asian Games 2026 will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 2, while regional-language coverage will be available on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 3 HD in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.