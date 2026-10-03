India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Asian Games Hockey 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Look To Defend Gold Medal

India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Asian Games Hockey 2026 Final: Head-To-Head
India have enjoyed the edge over Malaysia in their recent meetings. Since 2015, the two sides have faced each other 26 times, with India winning nine matches compared to Malaysia's four, including one victory via a shootout.
That shootout triumph came in the semi-finals of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. The teams were level at 2-2 after regulation time, before India edged Malaysia 7-6 in the shootout.
Meetings between India and Malaysia have often produced plenty of goals, making their latest showdown another potentially high-scoring affair.
India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Asian Games Hockey 2026 Final: Streaming Info
The India vs Malaysia men's hockey final at the Asian Games 2026 will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 2, while regional-language coverage will be available on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 3 HD in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Asian Games Hockey 2026 Final: Greetings!
India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2026 hockey final - and there’s GOLD on the line!
Can India defend their title and secure a historic back-to-back Asian Games gold? Follow our LIVE updates from the summit clash.
Stay tuned for all the action.