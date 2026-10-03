Asian Games Live Updates, Day 15 (October 3): October 3 is set to be one of the most explosive days for India at the Asian Games, with two blockbuster gold-medal clashes. The first on the cards is the mother of all cricketing rivalries as the Indian men’s team takes on Pakistan in the gold medal match at 10:00 AM IST to complete a dominant run in the tournament. The Indian men’s hockey team will be in action against Malaysia at 3:30 PM IST on the turf later in the afternoon. World-class grapplers like Aman Sehrawat, Deepak Punia and Antim Panghal will be in action on the wrestling mat for podium glory while important medal rounds in recurve archery will take place. Stay tuned here for live scores and dramatic live coverage of all the action!

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