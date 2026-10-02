In Photos: Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi Over SIR, Students Demand Resignation

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Opposition parties and members of student groups AISA, SFI and NSUI staged a protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities and mass deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Protest against CEC in Delhi
People stage a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies are protesting to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Jantar Mantar protest Delhi
People stage a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Delhi protest October 2
Police personnel detain people protesting against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj being detained by police
Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj being detained by police personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise and the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Chief Election Commissioner resignation demand
A protestor being detained by the police during an agitation against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Election commission voter roll revision protest Delhi
A protester raises slogans as he is being detained by the police during an agitation against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat takes part in a protest
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat takes part in a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Delhi Protest against gyanesh kumar
Police personnel detain people protesting against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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protest at Jantar Mantar against Gyanesh Kumar
Security personnel stand guard during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC
Barricades installed amid heightened security at Jantar Mantar during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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All India Students Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora being detained during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora being detained during a protest carried out by political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Delhi Protest against gyanesh kumar
People stage a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Delhi Protest against CEC gyanesh kumar
People stage a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

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