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Opposition parties and members of student groups AISA, SFI and NSUI staged a protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities and mass deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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