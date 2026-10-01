India Advance To Men's Hockey Final After Thrilling Semifinal Win Over Pakistan

P Photo Webdesk 1 October 2026 5:59 pm Published at: 1 October 2026 5:59 pm Updated on:

Defending champions India survived a scare before Abhishek struck with 45 seconds remaining to beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in the Asian Games hockey semifinal on Thursday and book a place in the final. Harmanpreet converted two penalty corners in the 5th and 13th minutes and Sukhjeet Singh scored from field play in the 23rd as India raced into a 3-0 lead. Pakistan then fought back with goals from Abu Mahmood in the 30th minute, Hannan Shahid in the 45th and Waheed Rana in the 49th to drag the game level. With time running out, India finally found a way through. Abhishek got the decisive touch near the goalmouth, and the deflection off Pakistan defender Sufiyan wrong-footed Ali Raza to send India into the final, where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between South Korea and Malaysia.