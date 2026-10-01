2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: ICC To Shortly Unveil Fixtures Tonight At 8:30 PM In Cape Town

2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: ICC is all set to unveil the fixtures of the multination tournament tonight at 8:30 PM in Cape Town, South Africa. Check all the live updates here as they happen.

ICC is all set to unveil the fixtures of the multination tournament tonight at 8:30 PM in Cape Town

ICC is all set to unveil the fixtures of the multination tournament tonight at 8:30 PM in Cape Town File

2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be unveiling the official schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday at 8:30 PM, thus starting the official one-year countdown to the tournament. The 14th edition of the 50-over tournament, which will be jointly organised by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, is set to take place in October and November next year and will thus be the second instance on which an ODI World Cup has been held on the African continent. It is scheduled to run from 2 October to 21 November 2027, the launch event on Thursday also starting the ticket ballot for fans.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Oct 2026, 07:42:46 pm IST 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Which Team Has Won The Most World Cup! Team Number of Titles Winning Years Australia 6 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2023 India 2 1983, 2011 West Indies 2 1975, 1979 Pakistan 1 1992 Sri Lanka 1 1996 England 1 2019

1 Oct 2026, 07:18:45 pm IST 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Qualification Picture! By the September 30 qualification cut-off, 10 of the 14 teams will be in place on the basis of ICC ODI Team Rankings. South Africa and Zimbabwe already have automatic places as hosts. India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to join the two hosts. The final four berths will come from qualifiers scheduled for early next year, with West Indies among the teams that will need to come through that route despite being two-time champions.

1 Oct 2026, 07:01:47 pm IST 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Format Details! About 54 matches will be spread across the three host nations. South Africa is scheduled to stage 44 games at eight venues, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the other 10. ICC's earlier format plan has the competition starting with a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked of the 14 teams. Each of those teams will meet the others once in a round-robin, and the group winner will move on to the Group Stage. The Group Stage will feature 12 teams split into two pools of six, with every team facing the others in its group once. The top three from each group will advance to the Super 7. The two best fourth-placed teams, one from each group, will also progress to the Super 7 on the basis of the group-stage standings. From there, the tournament will move on to the semi-finals and final. Read in detail: ICC Revamps 2027 ODI World Cup Format With Super Series And Super 7 Twist

1 Oct 2026, 06:51:19 pm IST The wait is almost over. #JatinSapru breaks down the buzz, the excitement, and everything riding on today's big ICC Men's #CWC27 schedule launch! 🔥



The ICC Men's #CWC27 schedule launches TODAY ➡️ 8:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/G7D1gAc3vJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 1, 2026

1 Oct 2026, 06:48:05 pm IST 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Live Streaming! Time: The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement is scheduled at 8:30 PM IST.

Tv: The 2027 ODI World Cup Announcement will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Streaming: The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.