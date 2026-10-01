2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: ICC To Shortly Unveil Fixtures Tonight At 8:30 PM In Cape Town

2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Which Team Has Won The Most World Cup!
|Team
|Number of Titles
|Winning Years
|Australia
|6
|1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2023
|India
|2
|1983, 2011
|West Indies
|2
|1975, 1979
|Pakistan
|1
|1992
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1996
|England
|1
|2019
2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Qualification Picture!
By the September 30 qualification cut-off, 10 of the 14 teams will be in place on the basis of ICC ODI Team Rankings. South Africa and Zimbabwe already have automatic places as hosts.
India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to join the two hosts. The final four berths will come from qualifiers scheduled for early next year, with West Indies among the teams that will need to come through that route despite being two-time champions.
2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Format Details!
About 54 matches will be spread across the three host nations. South Africa is scheduled to stage 44 games at eight venues, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the other 10.
ICC's earlier format plan has the competition starting with a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked of the 14 teams. Each of those teams will meet the others once in a round-robin, and the group winner will move on to the Group Stage.
The Group Stage will feature 12 teams split into two pools of six, with every team facing the others in its group once. The top three from each group will advance to the Super 7.
The two best fourth-placed teams, one from each group, will also progress to the Super 7 on the basis of the group-stage standings. From there, the tournament will move on to the semi-finals and final.
2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Live Streaming!
Time: The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement is scheduled at 8:30 PM IST.
Tv: The 2027 ODI World Cup Announcement will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Streaming: The 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.
2027 ODI World Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Greetings!
Hello and Namaste to everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule announcement. The ICC is set to announce the schedule for the marquee 50-over tournament tonight at 8:30 PM. The official announcement event is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa—one of the three co-hosts for the tournament. Join us as we bring you live updates from the event...