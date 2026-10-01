India Vs Pakistan In Asian Games Final As Shreyas Iyer & Co Thrash Sri Lanka By 124 Runs

In response, Sri Lanka’s chase disintegrated into absolute chaos against a relentless Indian bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in a fiery opening over, setting off a catastrophic collapse from which the Lankan batting order never recovered. Spinners Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma capitalized brilliantly on the cracked surface, choking the flow of runs alongside razor-sharp fielding that produced multiple direct-hit run-outs.