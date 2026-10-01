India Vs Pakistan In Asian Games Final As Shreyas Iyer & Co Thrash Sri Lanka By 124 Runs

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 80 propelled India to 169 on a tricky pitch before a devastating bowling and fielding display skittled Sri Lanka for just 45. The comprehensive win secures India's spot in the gold-medal match against arch-rivals Pakistan

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India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Mens Semi Final Report
Indian cricketers celebrate a wicket during Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Sri Lanka. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India successfully defend 169 after Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 80 anchors their innings on a tricky pitch

  • Jasprit Bumrah and the spinners dismantle Sri Lanka's chase in a chaotic collapse

  • India march into the gold-medal match to face arch-rivals Pakistan

India stormed into the men's T20 gold-medal match at the Asian Games 2026 with a resounding 124-run thrashing of Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Put into bat on a treacherous, two-paced pitch riddled with turn and variable bounce, India overcame early hiccups to post a competitive 169 for 7. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi injected vital momentum with an aggressive 21-ball 38, while Ishan Kishan played a masterclass of grit and adaptability.

Anchoring the innings single-handedly, Kishan slammed an unbeaten 80 off 46 deliveries, featuring five towering sixes and four boundaries, to propel India past a challenging threshold.

In response, Sri Lanka’s chase disintegrated into absolute chaos against a relentless Indian bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in a fiery opening over, setting off a catastrophic collapse from which the Lankan batting order never recovered. Spinners Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma capitalized brilliantly on the cracked surface, choking the flow of runs alongside razor-sharp fielding that produced multiple direct-hit run-outs.

Sri Lanka were skittled out for a paltry 45 in just 9.5 overs, with extras and low scores compounding their misery. Abhishek Sharma wrapped up the proceedings with a flurry of wickets and smart stumpings alongside Sanju Samson, sealing the dominant victory. With this comprehensive win, India booked a high-stakes gold-medal showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan.

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