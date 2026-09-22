India’s First Gold! Women In Blue Crush Sri Lanka To Retain Asian Games Crown

P Photo Webdesk 22 September 2026 3:24 pm Published at: 22 September 2026 3:24 pm Updated on:

India clinched the women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a dominant 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final. After Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat, Smriti Mandhana smashed 79 off 45 balls, while Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten 49 off 22 to help India post a record 216/3, with Shafali Verma also contributing 48. Sri Lanka struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 69 in 15.4 overs, with Deepti Sharma claiming 3/6, while Shafali Verma, Shree Charani, and Shreyanka Patil took two wickets each. The victory secured India’s first gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games and saw them retain the women’s cricket title after their triumph at Hangzhou 2023.