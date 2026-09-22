India’s First Gold! Women In Blue Crush Sri Lanka To Retain Asian Games Crown

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India clinched the women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a dominant 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final. After Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat, Smriti Mandhana smashed 79 off 45 balls, while Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten 49 off 22 to help India post a record 216/3, with Shafali Verma also contributing 48. Sri Lanka struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 69 in 15.4 overs, with Deepti Sharma claiming 3/6, while Shafali Verma, Shree Charani, and Shreyanka Patil took two wickets each. The victory secured India’s first gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games and saw them retain the women’s cricket title after their triumph at Hangzhou 2023.

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IND-W vs SL-W final gold medalist team india
Gold Medalist team India stands for their national anthem on the podium after beating team Sri Lanka in the women's gold medal T20 cricket game at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Japan vs India Suzuki Cup T20 cricket match highlights-Gold Medalist team India
Gold Medalist team India pose on the podium after the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Gold Medalist team India cricket
Gold medalist team India, in blue and white, silver medalist team Sri Lanka, in dark blue, and bronze medalist team Pakistan, in green, pose on the podium after the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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IND-W vs SL-W final asian games photos
Gold Medalist team India pose on the podium after the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final photos
Indian players celebrate after winning the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Sugandika Manel Kumari Dasanayaka
Sri Lanka's Sugandika Manel Kumari Dasanayaka bats during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Deepti Sharma
India's Deepti Sharma, center right, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kaveesha Dilhari Walikonthagei with teammate India's Shreyanka Rajesh Patil during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Shreyanka Rajesh Patil
India's Shreyanka Rajesh Patil celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's HM Dissanayaka Samarawickram during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-CJK Athapaththu Mudiyanselage
Sri Lanka's CJK Athapaththu Mudiyanselage leaves the ground after losing her wicket to India's Deepti Sharma during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Kaveesha Dilhari Walikonthagei
Sri Lanka's Kaveesha Dilhari Walikonthagei bats during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Richa Ghosh
India's Richa Ghosh, right, and India's Bharti Shrikrushna Fulmali leaves the ground after the end of the first innings during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
India's Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar plays a shot during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Richa Ghosh
India's Richa Ghosh bats during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-
Team India supporters cheer during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-KN Seram Senevirathne Ediris
Sri Lanka's KN Seram Senevirathne Ediris, right, attempts to field the ball as India's Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana watches during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana bats during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-
Sri Lankan players celebrate the wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Indias Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma watches as the ball go for a six during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana bats during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma bats during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Shafali Verma
India's Shafali Verma bats during the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Team India
Team India stands for the national anthem before the start of the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games Cricket Ind W vs SL W final highlights-Team Sri Lanka
Team Sri Lanka stands for the national anthem before the start of the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

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