Suchika Tariyal Creates History With India’s First-Ever Asian Games MMA Medal

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 22 September 2026 3:56 pm

Indian mixed martial artist Suchika Tariyal created history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), clinching bronze in the women’s traditional 60kg event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. The 36-year-old fought Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in a gripping semifinal that ended in a draw after regulation time, forcing the contest into an overtime verdict. Under IMMAF rules, Teo progressed to the final because she was 700 grams lighter at the official morning weigh-in, leaving Tariyal to settle for bronze. The heartbreaking decision reduced the Indian fighter to tears, but her podium finish marked a landmark achievement for the country in MMA, which is making its debut at the Asian Games. The historic bronze also added another medal to India’s tally and established Tariyal as the nation’s first Asian Games medallist in the sport.