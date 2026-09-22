Suchika Tariyal Creates History With India’s First-Ever Asian Games MMA Medal

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Indian mixed martial artist Suchika Tariyal created history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), clinching bronze in the women’s traditional 60kg event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. The 36-year-old fought Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in a gripping semifinal that ended in a draw after regulation time, forcing the contest into an overtime verdict. Under IMMAF rules, Teo progressed to the final because she was 700 grams lighter at the official morning weigh-in, leaving Tariyal to settle for bronze. The heartbreaking decision reduced the Indian fighter to tears, but her podium finish marked a landmark achievement for the country in MMA, which is making its debut at the Asian Games. The historic bronze also added another medal to India’s tally and established Tariyal as the nation’s first Asian Games medallist in the sport.

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Asian Games 2026 MMA women's traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts
Medalists from left, Sobirova Khiola of Uzbekistan, silver, Teo Hui Hoon, of Singapore, gold, Daalin Cheng of Cambodia and Suchika Tariyal of India, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games 2026 MMA womens traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts-Suchika Tariyal
Bronze medalist Suchika Tariyal of India poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games 2026 MMA womens traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts-
Medalists from left, Sobirova Khiola of Uzbekistan, silver, Teo Hui Hoon, of Singapore, gold, Daalin Cheng of Cambodia and Suchika Tariyal of India, bronze, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games 2026 MMA womens traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts-Sobirova Khiola
Medalists Sobirova Khiola of Uzbekistan, silver, Teo Hui Hoon, center, of Singapore, gold, Daalin Cheng of Cambodia and Suchika Tariyal of India, bronze, hug on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games 2026 MMA womens traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts-Teo Hui Hoon
Gold medalist Teo Hui Hoon of Singapore poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games 2026 MMA womens traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts-Sobirova Khiola
Silver medalists Sobirova Khiola of Uzbekistan stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Asian Games 2026 MMA womens traditional 60 kg mixed martial arts-Suchika Tariyal
India’s Suchika Tariyal takes a victory lap with the tricolour after securing a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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