‘Staff Harassed Him’: Father Alleges Caste-Based Harassment In IIT Bombay Student’s Suicide

The suicide of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has sparked protests.
More than 400 students have protested and submitted 18 demands, including an independent inquiry and Doolla’s removal from teaching responsibilities.
IIT Bombay has apologised for disclosing details about the exam preceding Wakode’s death.
The suicide of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has triggered a confrontation between protesting students, the institute administration and faculty, after his family accused a professor of caste-based harassment and alleged that the events surrounding an examination contributed to his death.
Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room last week, hours after he was allegedly found using ChatGPT during an examination. His father, Ravindra Wakode, has accused IIT Bombay staff of harassing his son and demanded justice.
Students Demand Action Against Prof Suryanarayana Doolla
Ravindra Wakode alleged that his son faced caste-based discrimination and harassment from Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was overseeing the examination.
“He was our only son. We had reached this stage after a lot of struggle and now they finished my son. The staff harassed him using casteism. I want justice,” Wakode was quoted as saying by PTI.
According to an Indian Express report, following a complaint by Wakode’s parents, police have registered a case naming Doolla. The professor faces charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as provisions relating to abetment of suicide, according to the complaint.
More than 400 students gathered near the institute’s main building after news of Wakode’s death spread. The protests have continued for three days, with students demanding accountability from the administration.
Among their demands is Doolla’s suspension from his teaching responsibilities. IIT Bombay has so far removed him from his position as Dean (Administrative Affairs), while the police investigation continues.
The students have submitted 18 demands, including an independent inquiry and greater accountability over the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.
IIT Bombay Faculty Defends Doolla, Institute Apologises
IIT Bombay faculty members have meanwhile backed Doolla. The institute’s Faculty Forum said it was “distressed by the vilification” of his reputation through what it described as false and misleading media reports.
The controversy has also centred on the disclosure of details about the examination preceding Wakode’s death. A second-year student claimed Wakode had uploaded the examination paper to ChatGPT to seek answers after allegedly being found using the chatbot during the test.
IIT Bombay had earlier said no disciplinary action had been initiated against Wakode. The institute said he was counselled and that the matter was discussed with him by the Head of Department, who assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.
Following criticism from protesting students over the disclosure of those details, IIT Bombay apologised.
“The circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation,” the institute said on X, adding that it was inappropriate to have “set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise” before they had been established through the appropriate investigative process.
The institute said it remained “deeply saddened by the loss of a student”.
The allegations against Doolla remain subject to investigation, while the faculty’s defence and the students’ demands have added another layer to the ongoing dispute over the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.